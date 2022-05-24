Main Street Hanford presents Family Fun Night at Thursday Night Market Place in downtown Hanford this week.
Thursday, May 26, the community is invited to bring the whole family to downtown Hanford to enjoy fun activities for every age. As if the market wasn’t fun enough, there will be added fun this Thursday with Kim’s Petting Zoo, Something Enchanted Princess Parties, Magic Bubbles and more.
Fan-favorite music group, Califas, will be back on the Courthouse Stage as well.
The Certified Farmer’s Market in Civic Park provides shopping at delicious food vendors and unique crafts from 5:30 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. This week is hosted by Family HeathCare Network. Visitors are encouraged to stop by their booth to learn more about their services.
Kim’s Petting Zoo is bringing a miniature donkey, sheep, bunnies, chickens and more for youngsters to visit with. Mr. Steve with Magic Bubbles will share his skill to form the largest bubbles you have ever seen in Civic Park. Visit your favorite princesses from Something Enchanted Princess Parties and give your child the opportunity to have their own princess makeover. Every Thursday is fun for the whole family with live music, delicious food, pony rides, face painting and more.
Have dinner in downtown Hanford on Thursday nights and choose from many delicious food options including Fatte Albert’s Pizza, Quesadilla Gorilla, Chicken Shack, Colima Restaurant, Gotti’s Kitchen and more. This year there are a few new vendors including Tacos San Marcos, Hawaiian BBQ, and Guacamole World. Save room for dessert because you can choose from funnel cakes, snow cones, kettle corn, churros, crepes, handcrafted macarons and other baked treats.
For more information, call 559-582-9457 or visit www.mainstreethanford.com