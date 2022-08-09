Ever wondered where you could get the most authentic Mexican food locally? Add the newly-opened La Baja Cantina to that conversation.
The new, authentic Mexican restaurant serves many foods like steaks, mariscos and cocktails.
Born and raised in Mexico, owner Alfredo Villegas dreamt of one day opening his own Mexican restaurant. Since aiming to make that dream a reality over the past 22 years, Villegas has worked his way up and now has owned eight restaurants throughout his career.
Before opening La Baja Cantina, Villegas was also a bartender for Que Pasa, located inside the mall at La Baja Cantina's current location.
Now Villegas is known for the famous seafood he creates in the kitchen every day.
“I don’t like seafood but I can make the best seafood,” he said.
He sure knows how to surprise his customers with the quality. The menu offers a vast variety of different food starting with appetizers like asada fries, aguachiles that come with three different sauces — shrimp, onion, cucumber, avocado — topped with black sauce. With your main courses, there are six cocktails to choose from starting with their traditional shrimp or a more diverse campechana cocktail which comes with shrimp, crab, octopus, and oysters. Ever crave a warm fresh batch of handmade tortillas topped with your choice of meat “shrimp, fish, asada, pastol, chorizo, chicken, birria, or chile verde. Don’t forget to try their quesabirria, gobernadores, vampiros and mulitas. There are also molcajetes, fried fish, ceviche, seafood bags, steak, soups, salads and a kid-friendly menu.
Not only does La Baja Cantina offer a delicious variety of food, but they also bring entertainment to enjoy with friends and family. In the mornings they provide a live group of mariachis to play, creating ambiance while diners enjoy their meal. Tuesdays are taco days, or “Taco Tuesdays.” Wednesdays are Karaoke Night so diners can sing and enjoy music. Thursdays and Fridays, diners can enjoy a live band for music and a dance floor to dance on.
This family business ensures that you leave feeling satisfied, but with the desire of wanting to come back again. The setting of the restaurant gives you a feel of Mexican culture through all the colors you see, the music you hear and the food you eat.
“Work hard, take care of your business like it’s your kids or family,” Villegas said. “It’s a sacrifice you have to take, but at the end of the day it’s well worth it.”
Now Villegas has the hopes of expanding his business and hopes to one day complete his dream by opening a Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada.
You can find La Baja Cantina in the Hanford Mall at 1675 W Lacey Blvd. The restaurant is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.