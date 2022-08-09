Ever wondered where you could get the most authentic Mexican food locally? Add the newly-opened La Baja Cantina to that conversation.

The new, authentic Mexican restaurant serves many foods like steaks, mariscos and cocktails.

Born and raised in Mexico, owner Alfredo Villegas dreamt of one day opening his own Mexican restaurant. Since aiming to make that dream a reality over the past 22 years, Villegas has worked his way up and now has owned eight restaurants throughout his career.

Owner of La Baja Cantina Alfredo Villegas and his family and employees pose for a photo in the Hanford restaurant. 
La Baja Cantina is now open in the Hanford Mall. 

