West Hills College Lemoore hopes to construct new classrooms and labs to expand the paramedic, nursing, and health science programs at the college through the help of Measure J included on this November’s ballot. 

“If approved Measure J will fund construction on a new academic building at West Hills College Lemoore,” said West Hills College Lemoore President James Preston.  “The college would also be able to expand our paramedic, nursing and health science programs and increase career training in computer sciences, visual arts, health sciences and emergency medical services.”

Measure J is a general obligation (GO) bond measure on the Nov. 8, 2022, general election ballot. If approved by 55% of district votes cast, it will authorize $8.6 million to improve and expand West Hills College Lemoore’s classrooms and facilities. In addition, voter approval of Measure J will allow the district to qualify for $21.9 million in state matching funds.

