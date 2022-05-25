Foodies of the 1950s would be impressed if we called them to let them know modern-day foodies have a local drive-in burger joint with so many different fusion-style burgers on the menu.
The Drive-In Burgers, located at 418 N Irwin St., Hanford, also has fun sister choices like authentic quesadillas and golden perfection crinkle cut fries among delicious chicken sandwich choices — and the fries can come loaded with all of your favorite toppings.
The Drive-in Burgers is a burger dreamland to the max and not short on culinary creativity in the process. It also must be mentioned that the staff is super friendly with a customer-oriented mindset, always ready to serve your top-notch burger with perfection in a timely manner with a smile.
Owner Muhamed Yahya has the stellar personality that seems to spread throughout his employees — from the back kitchen to the front line where orders are taken.
Yahya is humble concerning his success and lets the impressive menu of too-many-items-to-count speak for itself.
In a business climate where shortages and shortcuts on customer service have seemingly become commonplace, this establishment is not short at all on what matters most — quality food offerings.
Yahya opened The Drive-In Burgers in 2015 with the intention of creating a place that was “Old fashioned with a new twist." There are countless burger options ranging from a classic western burger to the customer favorite, the diablo sandwich which is chicken or shrimp slathered with cheese, all the fixings and served piping hot.
The quesadillas are also a signature menu favorite with options ranging from chicken, fajita style, to a veggie option. Regardless of what your taste buds are craving, any one of The Drive-In Burgers' unique menu choices will definitely satisfy.
To put it in universal terms, one customer review said simply, “Food is bomb!”
You can really see the quality in this special place as you walk up to it. It has the feeling of an old school drive-in vibe that still feels very 2022. The Drive-In Burgers is more than a burger, it’s a community where locals gather to get a taste of of decades past with a very modern and experimental menu that doesn’t forsake old-fashioned quality.
So if it’s Saturday night — or any night or day, for that matter — and you want to take a trip down memory lane with a down-to-earth, community-friendly '50s/'60s vibe, it’s time to come on in to The Drive-In Burgers in the heart of downtown on Irwin Street and have an experience to remember.