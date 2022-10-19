Rina and Steven Chhann are the enthusiastic and truly genuine husband and wife duo that help make Donut King one of Hanford's great donut shops.
Donut King, located at 1000 N. 10th in Hanford, has been a long-running and successful establishment. It was 21 years ago when Rina and Steven opened the shop with hopes of bringing “hot and fresh donuts” to their customers.
Since opening day, May 1, 2001, the duo has been “excited every single day for 21 years,” Rina said with true excitement in her tone of voice.
Rina confidently stated that she has only missed work “a couple of times in 21 years."
Donut King is a community staple, as patrons stream in loyally every morning of the week.
Rina and Steven really value their customers stating, “Customer service is a natural part of me. Everywhere I go I want respect so I want to do the same for them."
This is a business that takes customers seriously and truly values them.
"Without [the customers], we wouldn’t have a business,” Rina said.
The various menu items range from classic glazed and old fashioned varieties to a more sophisticated choice of bacon maple bar and apple fritters.
With a quality product that Hanford patrons can rely on and consistency in customer satisfaction, Donut King provides Hanford with a one-of-a-kind experience that has happy and eager customers ready to line up for their morning sugar and happiness.
The look of the building is also charming and simple with a family vibe that Rina and Steven no doubt take pride in.
