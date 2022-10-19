Rina and Steven Chhann are the enthusiastic and truly genuine husband and wife duo that help make Donut King one of Hanford's great donut shops. 

Donut King, located at 1000 N. 10th in Hanford, has been a long-running and  successful establishment. It was 21 years ago when Rina and Steven opened the shop with hopes of bringing “hot and fresh donuts” to their customers.

Since opening day, May 1, 2001, the duo has been “excited every single day for 21 years,” Rina said with true excitement in her tone of voice. 

Recommended for you