Donut country is ”truly a family business,” said manager and owner Manyla Hahn.
Donut Country was purchased in 1988, said Hahn, by her parents. The condition of the purchase was that the couple buy not only the two Donut Country shops but the original owner’s house, as well.
“So my parents partnered with my mom’s sister and her husband and bought [the properties],” said Hahn.
It was a natural progression for Hahn to step into a more active ownership/ management role as her parents have grown in age and it seems this new role for Hahn is the next natural step for this family-owned, family-run, family-loved business.
When Hahn was asked what she liked most about the donut business she confidently answered, ”I like the hours — being able to be done with work at the same time my kids are done with school.”
That sounds like a winning combo with a solid mix of family and work life with balance which is what most small business owners seem to long for.
It is evident when you step into Donut Country that the service and product is far above par.
You can find glazed and maple donuts with toppings like savory bacon or a more classic rainbow sprinkle option for your morning sugar rush.
Always greeted with smiles and welcoming conversation from Hahn and her staff keeps loyal patrons coming back for more.
"We value our customers and appreciate their patronage. Our staff knows how much we care about our customers and they try their best to deliver great customer service,” Hahn said.
Hahn notes that there are certain attributes that make Donut Country unique.
"We are a family business and we treat our customers like family,” she said.
The overall vibe of Donut Country is spacious, old school, clean and welcoming for all types of people looking to enjoy a tasty morning or afternoon treat.
There is also a sentimental value to this business for Hahn.
"I have worked at the Donut Shop with my parents since I was 9. Now I bring my kids with me to Costco and to close up shop. This place is definitely a family business and it puts a smile on my face to have my kids grow up around donuts like I did. I hope we can keep making donuts in Hanford for more generations to come."
Donut Country is located at 1716 N 11th Ave, Hanford. Hours are 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.