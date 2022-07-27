donut country
Donut Country, located at 1716 N 11th Ave, Hanford, is shown. 

 Parker Bowman/The Sentinel

Donut country is ”truly a family business,” said manager and owner Manyla Hahn.

Donut Country was purchased in 1988, said Hahn, by her parents. The condition of the purchase was that the couple buy not only the two Donut Country shops but the original owner’s house, as well.

“So my parents partnered with my mom’s sister and her husband and bought [the properties],” said Hahn.

