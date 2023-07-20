Does Hanford still scream for ice cream? | Valley Vertigo

The Superior Oversized Sundae (SOS) is served at Superior Dairy in downtown Hanford is shown in this 2014 photo. It includes seven scoops of ice cream and sherbet, bananas, toppings, whipped cream, nuts and a cherry.
With a slew of triple-digit temperatures both behind and in front of us, perhaps the only relief we can achieve is a nice two-scoop cone of ice cream — or perhaps a Superior oversized sundae.
For the last century or so, Superior Dairy has served as an ice cream hub, bringing in visitors from all over the Valley. For the longest time, it was commonplace for families to ride into town on the Amtrak just to get some Superior ice cream. When I first started working at the Sentinel, I think the first 50 questions I was asked by people in town were some variation of “Have you been to Superior Dairy yet?”
Superior Dairy’s word-of-mouth adoration has reached national and even international levels, as I’ve met superfans of former Journey frontman Steve Perry who’ve come from as far as Texas and the Caribbean islands to get ice cream at Superior Dairy just because they know it's one of his favorite hometown spots, and they want to wager on the tiniest of chances they’ll see him there.
Superior was not just an ice cream shop, it was the ice cream shop.
But is that still the case?
According to the reviewers of Yelp, the answer is no. Java Heaven and Frosty King both rank higher for “best ice cream in Hanford.”
What could have caused this sea change?
Like virtually everything else, Superior Dairy closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, unlike virtually everything else, it never re-opened them.
Superior Dairy was once the place where the community went to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and anything else that provided a good excuse to eat several pounds of ice cream, whipped cream, bananas and fudge. It was absolutely packed after every high school football game, after every Thursday Night Market and pretty much any time a warm breeze rolled through town.
Now it isn’t. Superior Dairy offers take out only and doesn't allow diners to sit in its iconic booths or to belly up to the bar.
I recently visited the popular Central Valley Foodies Facebook group to ask locals what they think of Superior Dairy in its current state. In just five hours on a Wednesday afternoon, I had drawn in more than 100 comments from the community, many of whom posted photos of themselves and their families from past Superior visits.
“Definitely miss the experience of dining in. We would bring family from out of town and not tell them how BIG a scoop of ice scream was. Their eyes would light up at the sight of a single scoop. I think if they opened back up they would definitely have the business,” said Megan Michelle.
“I think it is a SAD thing that the Superior Dairy experience can no longer be shared,” Tracy Jeffery Myers said. “To ‘take out’ a banana split does not offer the experience of eating in the quaint booths and watching the smiles on your children’s /grandchildren’s faces as they ‘dig in.’ It is just sad for the residents of Kings and Tulare counties.”
“I no longer go there ... was great when it was full-service dine in. Great memories with my sisters and my Grams ... That was the best part — sitting in and enjoying my convos with her,” said Abel Puga.
“I work in Fresno and I have tons of people tell me they have taken the train down specifically to eat there and they get there to be told there is no seating available. It’s summer. It’s hot. There’s no real shade across the street on the park to sit and eat. Lots of people tell me how disappointed they were,” said Jennifer Evans Vikjord.
“I definitely don’t see much foot traffic from visitors anymore and I still currently work downtown. It has so much potential to be a good local business and create extra foot traffic for other local businesses downtown. It’s a novelty experience in Hanford. It’s sad seeing it empty now when I remember how busy it used to be,” said Chandler Everill.
While the overwhelming majority of comments echoed sentiments like these, there were a couple from folks who didn’t mind the take-out only experience and expressed that they were happy to have Superior Dairy in any iteration.
A call to the ownership of Superior Dairy for comment about when and if they’d re-open for sit-down service was not returned.
But whether you’re OK with take out, getting drive through, finding somewhere to dine-in or just munching right out of the pint at home, it’s safe to say we’ll all need at least some ice cream to help us get through these dog days of summer.