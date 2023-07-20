 Skip to main content
Does Hanford still scream for ice cream? | Valley Vertigo

The Superior Oversized Sundae (SOS) is served at Superior Dairy in downtown Hanford is shown in this 2014 photo. It includes seven scoops of ice cream and sherbet, bananas, toppings, whipped cream, nuts and a cherry.

 The Sentinel

With a slew of triple-digit temperatures both behind and in front of us, perhaps the only relief we can achieve is a nice two-scoop cone of ice cream — or perhaps a Superior oversized sundae. 

For the last century or so, Superior Dairy has served as an ice cream hub, bringing in visitors from all over the Valley. For the longest time, it was commonplace for families to ride into town on the Amtrak just to get some Superior ice cream. When I first started working at the Sentinel, I think the first 50 questions I was asked by people in town were some variation of “Have you been to Superior Dairy yet?”

Superior Dairy’s word-of-mouth adoration has reached national and even international levels, as I’ve met superfans of former Journey frontman Steve Perry who’ve come from as far as Texas and the Caribbean islands to get ice cream at Superior Dairy just because they know it's one of his favorite hometown spots, and they want to wager on the tiniest of chances they’ll see him there.

A sign posted on the window of Superior Dairy in downtown Hanford Thursday morning states that the restaurant is take-out only.

Parker Bowman is the Editor/Features for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached at pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com

