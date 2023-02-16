District 13 (Madera, Fresno, Alpine, Mono, Inyo counties and Kings and Tulare counties north of Nevada Avenue (Avenue 192), had the largest share of the state’s 2022 Grape Crush, according to a new report issued in February.

The District 13 crush was 1,149,339 tons. The average price per ton in District 13 was $357.48.

Last year the crop was down year-over-year overall by a significant 11.3% with a total of 1,062,398 tons crushed — likely due to lack of water. The price in 2021 was lower as well at $337 last year.

