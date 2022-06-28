Adventist Health Medical Office Oakhurst welcomes Rosanna M. Lesniak, DMD, who joined the facility in June.
Dr. Lesniak is a general dentist with over 20 years of experience in clinical practice. She cares for adults and seniors and most commonly treats gum disease, scaling and root planning, partial and full dentures, restorative fillings, crowns, extractions, root canal treatment, orthodontics, and temporomandibular disorder (or TMD), which can cause pain in the jaw joint and muscles that control jaw movement.
Originally from the Philippines, Dr. Lesniak graduated dentistry from University of the East Manila Philippines in 1985 and from the International Dentist Program University of Illinois in 1996. She later earned certifications in Invisalign and laser dentistry.
“As a dentist, I enjoy working with my hands and gaining proficiency in the latest dental equipment and technology,” she shares. “I have a passion for helping others learn about good oral health and provide them with healthy beautiful smiles.”
Lesniak’s decades of experience includes serving as a practice owner in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and most recently serving as a dentist in Visalia. She is affiliated with many prominent organizations, including the American Dental Association, California Dental Association, Tulare Kings County Dental Society, Academy of General Dentistry, and the American Academy of Craniofacial Pain.
She has been married to her husband, Tony, for 34 years and the couple has two daughters — Jackie who is an occupational therapist, and Mary Grace who is a nurse. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, cooking, travelling, and exploring different cultures and traditions of the countries she visits.
Dr. Lesniak is accepting new patients and may be reached at Adventist Health Medical Office Oakhurst, with a phone number of (559) 683-2711.