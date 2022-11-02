unnamed (14).jpg

A seminar at the 2022 World Ag Expo is shown. The 2023 event returns to Tulare in February. 

 Contributed
World Ag Expo seminars are included with the price of admission and feature experts in global agriculture this year.
 
In 2023, four sessions from the University of California will focus on dairy and livestock with speakers coming from the Extension system and the CLEAR Center at UC Davis.

