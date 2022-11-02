World Ag Expo seminars are included with the price of admission and feature experts in global agriculture this year.
In 2023, four sessions from the University of California will focus on dairy and livestock with speakers coming from the Extension system and the CLEAR Center at UC Davis.
“The World Ag Expo provides a prime opportunity for UC Cooperative Extension’s Dairy and Forage Team to present research findings and recommendations that address the most pertinent needs of California dairy producers and farmers, as well as producers across the U.S. and world,” said Jennifer Heguy, Dairy Farm Advisor & Stanislaus County Director for University of California Cooperative Extension. “It is a one-stop-shop for all things agriculture, and that includes the latest updates from UC research happening right here on California dairy farms.”
The University of California session details are shown below, and all approved sessions can be previewed at https://bit.ly/WAE23Seminars.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
10:30 a.m.
Speaker: Conor McCabe, UC Davis
The main greenhouse gas of the California Dairy Industry is methane, which is a powerful but short-lived greenhouse gas. Reducing methane emissions through practices such as building anaerobic digesters and feed additives can have major climate impacts. Modeled scenarios demonstrate the true climate impact of California Dairy by 2030.
11 a.m.
Speakers: Dr. Alec Gerry, Betsy Karle, Dr. Noelia Silva Del Rio, UCANR
University of California Cooperative Extension will provide research updates from projects related to herd health outcomes. Specifically, fly control on dairies, navel disease and group housing calves will be discussed.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
10 a.m.
Speaker: Joe Proudman, CLEAR Center at UC Davis
Research shows that livestock can be part of a climate solution – and already is in some regions. But the current narrative in media portrays livestock as a climate burden. This seminar will discuss how to correct that narrative and highlight animal agriculture's role as climate and environmental solution.
11 a.m.
Speakers: Nicholas Clark, Dr. Bob Hutmacher, Jennifer Heguy, UCANR
University of California Cooperative Extension will present research findings from dairy forage and feedstuff projects. Specifically, sorghum silage variety options, weed management in small grains and by-product feeding strategies will be discussed.
Entering its 56th year, World Ag Expo is the largest annual outdoor ag tradeshow in the world. In 2022, the show saw 98,387 attendees from 49 states and 34 countries. With more than 1,200 exhibitors and 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space, World Ag Expo provides a platform for networking, education, and business in one of the most productive ag counties in the United States. Applications are open online for the Top-10 New Products Contest at https://bit.ly/WAE23Top10App. Limited exhibit space is still available and can be requested at https://bit.ly/WAE23Space.
Tickets are on sale online now at https://bit.ly/WAETickets, and attendees can plan their visit at www.worldagexpo.org. With a diverse lineup of agriculture companies and seminars covering international trade, irrigation, ag policy, livestock, and more, there is something for every ag professional at the 2023 World Ag Expo. The 56th edition will run Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.
For more information, visit www.worldagexpo.org.