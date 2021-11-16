The Fresno County Department of Agriculture presented the 2020 Fresno County annual Crop and Livestock Report to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, revealing Fresno County as the top agricultural producer in California and the nation.

The report is a statistical compilation that presents data pertaining to the acreage, yield, and gross production value of Fresno County agricultural products.

The 2020 total gross value for Fresno County agricultural commodities was a record-breaking $7,979,650,000, a 2.86% increase from 2019’s production value. Fresno County’s agricultural strength is based on the diversity of crops produced. Included in this year’s report are over 300

different commodities, 80 of which have a gross value in excess of one million dollars.

For the eighth year in a row, almonds continue to be the leading agricultural commodity, producing a total gross value of $1,255,475,723. Grapes remained as the second top gross value at $1,046,356,645 and pistachios placed third with a gross value of $761,967,964.

The following is a list of Fresno County’s top ten crops by value:

1. Almonds

2. Grapes

3. Pistachios

4. Poultry

5. Milk

6. Cattle

7. Garlic

8. Tomatoes

9. Oranges

10. Peaches

