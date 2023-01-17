Owner Steven Jackson humbly explains the passion behind his work at Court Barber Shop on Irwin Street, saying, ”We’re family oriented.”

He explains that he, and his employees, “just keep it family friendly in here.”

The shop's building, located at 332 N. Irwin St., has a lot of history to it, but not a lot of turnover, Jackson said. The building has stood downtown since 1928.

