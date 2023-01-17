Owner Steven Jackson humbly explains the passion behind his work at Court Barber Shop on Irwin Street, saying, ”We’re family oriented.”
He explains that he, and his employees, “just keep it family friendly in here.”
The shop's building, located at 332 N. Irwin St., has a lot of history to it, but not a lot of turnover, Jackson said. The building has stood downtown since 1928.
"There’s only been four owners at this Barber Shop in all that time,” he said. "From the time of the Fox Theater opening, they started opening these.”
So it can be clearly seen that Court Barber Shop has a rich tradition, taking classy to a whole new level with the barbers on staff wearing classic bow ties while they give haircuts. The staff is just as friendly as you would expect from a company that has endured the generations.
When asked about the clientele at the Court Barber Shop, Jackson explains, “It’s a lot of military. That seems to be the majority of them.”
The small and inviting space is perfect for families and individuals of all ages and nearly all age groups are represented as chairs line the waiting area with eager patrons ready for their latest cut.
When asked about the specialty cuts and newest trends at the Court Barber Shop, Jackson said, “Probably just the new undercut fades and hard part haircuts, things like that.”
According to Jackson — and by the looks of this Barber Shop — it is always busy and the shop is looking to add more barbers to its roster of professionals.
"Yeah, we’re actually looking for another barber,” he said. The shop currently has four barbers but needs a fifth.
The price range is affordable and, according to Jackson, “We’re one of the cheapest ones in town. We’re still cheaper than everywhere else.”
Jackson's true desire to serve his customer base through this business is the ceaseless thread that keeps coming up in conversation, as he notes genuinely, "I enjoy it as a job. I’ve had plenty of other jobs where you didn’t get to really talk with the people. You really get to know people. I think I enjoy that the most.”
Court Barber Shop is truly a timeless and time-tested destination for a great haircut and super friendly customer service.