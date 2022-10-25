College of the Sequoias’ (COS) Training Resource Center is proud to announce the launching of a new utility vegetation management training opportunity (UVM), UVM Pre-Inspector Lv. 1. A UVM Pre-Inspector will hold a mid-level field position in the utility arboriculture profession. This hands-on training, lead by highly skilled industry professionals, is a perfect opportunity for anyone interested in the UVM industry.
The UVM Pre-Inspector’s first cohort is scheduled to begin Nov. 28, 2022 and will continue for two weeks, Monday-Friday. This training is made up of 40 hours of classroom time as well as hands on, in the field training. Participants will develop best practices, skills and knowledge required for a career as a UVM pre-inspector.
According to the Harris Williams UVM Industry Overview, the nation’s electricity grid will require significant changes and expansion to accommodate the various clean energy and carbon-reduction goals established across state and federal governments. Studies suggest that the capacity of the nation’s transmission system alone may have to be doubled to meet administration’s goals. As a result, capex investments in Transmission & Distribution (T&D) infrastructure are projected to exceed $63 billion in 2022 and 2023, including the construction of some 13,000 miles of new transmission lines. Consequently, T&D power line mileage expansion is expected to drive growth in annual T&D budgets beyond current spending levels, composed largely of increased spend on UVM programming.