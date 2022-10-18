On Friday, Oct. 16, the College of the Sequoias football team lost on the road in their first in-conference game against the Fresno City College Rams, 21-13.

Despite the end result, COS was able to take many positives from this game, especially in terms of offensive production.

COS Quarterback, Nathan Lamb, (Tulare Union) passed for a total of 155 yards on 12 completed catches and 29 total attempts.

Tags

Recommended for you