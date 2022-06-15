Launched in 2021, the College of the Sequoias (COS) one semester Ag Irrigation Academy with internship is now accepting applications from high school and college students as well as those working in the field or interested in starting a new career. The college is also seeking business partners.
Like other agriculture industry employers, TechnoFlo Systems struggles to find quality employees who are trained to work in the specialized field of agricultural irrigation, according to Steve Huth, President of TechnoFlo, a company that manufacturers, tests and repairs flow measurement products. “I feel very strongly about the COS Ag Irrigation Academy,” said Huth. “By providing internships, we are performing a service to our industry. These interns are potential employees for us, our customers and business partners.”
In 2021, 16 students completed the 18-week academy. Gloria Ramirez was working part-time in irrigation at Vincent Sola farms when she enrolled.
“Being in the Ag Irrigation Academy deepened my understanding of the whole process to increase yield and effectively use water,” said Ramirez. “I love my work. We can take what we are learning to grow healthier crops and help feed the world.”
The academy gives students entrée into a long lasting career, according to Huth.
“There is tremendous opportunity in this field and the Ag Irrigation Academy gives students very valuable skills,” said Huth. “These jobs are not going to go away, especially with the increasing local and state requirements to collect and track data on water flow and evaporation.”
Instructor Charlie Abee agrees that the irrigation field is growing.
“Farms and ranches are adapting to drought conditions and higher water costs by installing automated equipment and more closely monitoring irrigation systems,” said Abee. “The Irrigation Academy is aligned with employers to teach the needed skills so graduates can earn $18-25/hr. to start and $26-35/ hr. with experience.”
A recent academy completer, Tim Braziel, indicated that the internship complemented the coursework. “Mr. Abee exposed us to all aspects of irrigation to prepare us for a variety of jobs,” said Braziel.“From designing systems on the computer to the hands-on work of maintaining them, it was covered. Whether you like working outdoors among the trees, troubleshooting equipment or reviewing data in the office to develop a strategy, there are opportunities in Ag Irrigation.”
Huth sees value in businesses offering internships.
“After the internship, we brought on the academy graduate as an employee,” said Huth. “You can ‘test dive’ prospective employees as well as expose them to your company culture and products. This is absolutely part of our recruiting strategy.”
Employers interested in offering internships can contact Cosmo Costales, CTE Career Services at cosmoc@cos.edu or (559) 688-3122.
The academy has no prerequisites or experience required. Prospective students can go to the Ag Irrigation Academy web page (COS.EDU/AgIrrigation) and contact Chelsea for individualized assistance with enrollment at chelseac@cos.edu or 559-688-3044.