John Lindt

“We prayed for rain and did a good job of it.” - Doug Verboon

After a week of both rising water and concerns that the town of Corcoran could soon be under water, coordinated action led by Kings County has reduced at least some of the concern.

So says Supervisor Doug Verboon, who with his fellow supervisors ordered a levee maintained by the Boswell company to be cut into Basin 749, relieving some pressure on the network of protective control embankments around the community.

