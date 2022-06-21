Hanford’s Metro 4 Theater may prove to have more lives than a cat.
New owners are moving into the space and while nothing is set in stone, they plan to — among other things — screen movies.
“We’re still trying to figure it out,” said Luis Moran, a partner with The Downtown Dream.
The Downtown Dream is a Tulare-based organization that seeks to revitalize downtown areas by collaborating with local entrepreneurs and artists via “networking hubs,” similar to Fresno’s Bitwise Industries.
The faith-based nonprofit organization recently partnered with Tulare police and firefighters on the second annual Cherry Festival.
So far, no paperwork has been filed with the city and there is no timetable in place, but the plan, Moran said, is to re-open the Metro 4 with two theater screens. The other two auditoriums will be repurposed as meeting spaces that can be used for corporate and private events, presentations, private screenings and more.
The two movie screens will be used as repertory theaters, screening classic family films. Keeping the Metro alive, at least in part, as a community theater is very important to Moran as a Hanford native.
“We want to help build a downtown community that our kids will be able to take part in,” Moran said, noting that they will be partnering with Main Street Hanford on future projects.
The beloved downtown theater, which was opened by Culver Theatres in 1983, closed its doors in 2017, only to see a subsequent reopening with new owners later that year. However, that momentum could not sustain it through the COVID pandemic and it was shuttered again in April of 2020.
The theater is located at 123 E. 7th St. in Hanford.