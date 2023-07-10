Kingsburg Media Foundation (KBMF) and the City of Kingsburg have announced a pioneering project for citywide private public partnerships in small rural communities.

"This groundbreaking initiative aims to bridge the digital divide by providing high-speed internet access to all residents and businesses in Kingsburg, ensuring equal opportunities for education, economic growth, and connectivity," officials stated in a release.

As one of the first of its kind, this project showcases the future trend of private public partnerships. KBMF is a non-profit Internet Service Provider (ISP) with a mission to bring internet access to those who currently lack it. Leveraging this vision, the City of Kingsburg has committed up to $3.2 million in funding for the project. This funding includes a $2.2 million loan, to be repaid through subscriber revenues, and a $1 million community investment grant utilizing a portion of the City's American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

Recommended for you