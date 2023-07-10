Kingsburg Media Foundation (KBMF) and the City of Kingsburg have announced a pioneering project for citywide private public partnerships in small rural communities.
"This groundbreaking initiative aims to bridge the digital divide by providing high-speed internet access to all residents and businesses in Kingsburg, ensuring equal opportunities for education, economic growth, and connectivity," officials stated in a release.
As one of the first of its kind, this project showcases the future trend of private public partnerships. KBMF is a non-profit Internet Service Provider (ISP) with a mission to bring internet access to those who currently lack it. Leveraging this vision, the City of Kingsburg has committed up to $3.2 million in funding for the project. This funding includes a $2.2 million loan, to be repaid through subscriber revenues, and a $1 million community investment grant utilizing a portion of the City's American Rescue Plan Act allocation.
“We are pleased with the ability to work with a local company by utilizing our grant dollars to help the entire community. It’s a win, win, win formula for all," said Kingsburg City Manager Alex Henderson,
According to KBMF President/CEO Reggie Gierke, “The project entails the construction of approximately 17 miles of conduit and fiber optic infrastructure, connecting all neighborhoods in Kingsburg. Strategically positioned access points will offer high-speed internet access to homes and businesses through Wi-Fi backhaul or direct fiber connections, depending on the subscriber's location. This extensive build-out will interconnect municipal buildings, park locations, and support future expansion plans both within and outside city limits.”
The project strengthens Kingsburg's economic development and job creation prospects, ensures reliable public safety efforts, and establishes a local internet service provider responsible for home installations, billing, and customer service, according to the release.
"In a state where just five franchisees provide internet services to 97% of Californians, Kingsburg residents face limitations in accessing quality internet. This project aims to address this disparity by providing equal opportunities for all, regardless of their geographical location," the release stated.
Kingsburg recognizes this priority and understands that additional competition among service providers enhances options for its residents and businesses.
"By undertaking this ambitious endeavor, the City of Kingsburg and KBMF are championing progress and inclusivity," the release sated.