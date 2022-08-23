The City of Hanford announced today that it has joined Bidnet Direct’s California Purchasing Group, which helps local governments, such as the City of Hanford, post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online.

The California Purchasing Group provides notification to registered vendors of new bids related to their industry, any addenda and award information from 11 participating agencies from across California. All potential City of Hanford vendors are encouraged to register online with www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofhanford to access upcoming solicitations. The City of Hanford joined the purchasing group in August.

There was a need for the City of Hanford to automate the purchasing process to save time, increase competition and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process, according to a release from City officials. The California Purchasing Group streamlines the creation and issuance of bid requests, supplier response submission and the awarding of bids. By providing a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities, local California government agencies minimize costs and time delays associated with the procurement process.

