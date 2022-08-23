The City of Hanford announced today that it has joined Bidnet Direct’s California Purchasing Group, which helps local governments, such as the City of Hanford, post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online.
The California Purchasing Group provides notification to registered vendors of new bids related to their industry, any addenda and award information from 11 participating agencies from across California. All potential City of Hanford vendors are encouraged to register online with www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofhanford to access upcoming solicitations. The City of Hanford joined the purchasing group in August.
There was a need for the City of Hanford to automate the purchasing process to save time, increase competition and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process, according to a release from City officials. The California Purchasing Group streamlines the creation and issuance of bid requests, supplier response submission and the awarding of bids. By providing a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities, local California government agencies minimize costs and time delays associated with the procurement process.
The City of Hanford now has access to an extensive vendor pool, thereby enhancing competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the California Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with local government agencies can register online: www.bidnetdirect.com/california/cityofhanford. The City of Hanford invites all current vendors not already registered on the purchasing group to do so today.
Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. In addition, the California Purchasing Group offers a value-added alert service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda associated with those bids and advance notice of term contracts.
“In addition to time savings and efficiency improvements for the city, our valued vendors can now access not only our open bids, but those from other municipalities, counties and school districts throughout the state,” City of Hanford Finance Director Christopher Tavarez said. “We invite all of our current vendors to register with the California Purchasing Group, including local vendors that may benefit from the city’s local vendor preference policy (Hanford Municipal Code 2.48.070).”