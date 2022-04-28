Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is bringing back its fan-favorite Summer Movie Clubhouse program this year, giving families some summer fun out of the sun.
In collaboration with Universal Pictures, the program runs from June 15 through Aug. 3 and brings exciting family classics back to the big screen. There is no better way to beat the heat than enjoying the immersive, cinematic experience in a cool, darkened auditorium while snacking on delicious moviegoing treats. Summer Movie Clubhouse tickets go on sale Monday, May 16, at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.
Movie lovers can join in the summer fun each Wednesday at more than 180 Cinemark theatres nationwide, including the Cinemark Movies 8 in Hanford, with showtimes starting at 10 a.m.
Fans of all ages will jump for joy to see "Angry Birds," DreamWorks Animation’s "The Boss Baby: Family Business," "Clifford the Big Red Dog," "Paw Patrol: The Movie," "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway," "Scoob!," Illumination’s "Sing 2" and "Tom & Jerry" on the big screen once again just for this special program.
At only $1.50 per ticket, plus taxes and fees where applicable, families of all sizes and ages will delight in this affordable and easy way to make cherished memories over the summer break," organized said in a press release.
To complete the big screen experience, ticket holders will enjoy exclusive dollar-off Summer Movie Clubhouse pricing on all kids’ snack packs, and small drink and small popcorn combos.
For more information on Summer Movie Clubhouse, and to purchase tickets starting Monday, May 16, visit Cinemark.com/summer-movie-clubhouse or the Cinemark app. Those looking to book a field trip or group outing can find more information at Cinemark.com/field-trips.