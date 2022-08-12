blobid0_1659981960800.jpg

Charlie Abee

The Irrigation Association has announced that Charlie Abee, CAIS, of the College of the Sequoias, is a recipient of the 2022 Excellence in Education Award, sponsored by Hunter Industries.

This award recognizes an outstanding educator who teaches irrigation, water management and/or water conservation in affiliation with a two- or four-year institution and has a commitment to not only elevating the level of education but also promoting the field of irrigation as a viable and sustainable career to students.

Charlie Abee is an agriculture technology and irrigation professor, and he developed an irrigation training program at the College of the Sequoias from the ground up. Starting in 2017 with a basic water management course, he worked with local industry and California State University partners to create a program that meets the need for an entry-level technician, while also preparing and encouraging students to continue on to higher levels of education.

