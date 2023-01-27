IMG_0889.jpg
The Faraday Future prototype was shown at Hanford's Civic Auditorium in this November 2021 file photo. 

 Gary Feinstein

Faraday Future, the electric vehicle company that expects to begin production at a Hanford facility at the end of March, has announced the appointment of a new executive director to the company’s board of directors.

Tin Mok is now the Global Executive Vice President of Faraday Future and oversees the global user ecosystem team, replacing Qing Ye on the company’s board.

Mok’s appointment comes as part of a new shareholder agreement last week which gives more control of Faraday Future to members of FF Top, a corporate entity controlled by Faraday Future Global Partners (FFGP). The entity is comprised of former and current management at Faraday Future.

Associate Editor / Reporter

