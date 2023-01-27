Faraday Future, the electric vehicle company that expects to begin production at a Hanford facility at the end of March, has announced the appointment of a new executive director to the company’s board of directors.
Tin Mok is now the Global Executive Vice President of Faraday Future and oversees the global user ecosystem team, replacing Qing Ye on the company’s board.
Mok’s appointment comes as part of a new shareholder agreement last week which gives more control of Faraday Future to members of FF Top, a corporate entity controlled by Faraday Future Global Partners (FFGP). The entity is comprised of former and current management at Faraday Future.
Under the agreement, subject to shareholder approval, FF Top’s class B common stock receives supervoting rights of 10:1, meaning that every share owned by FF Top has the voting power of 10 shares owned by another shareholder. FF Top will receive supervoting rights of 20:1 if Faraday Future’s market cap reaches $3 billion.
At the time of writing, Faraday Future has a market cap of approximately $540 million. FF Top is additionally entitled to appoint four of the seven members of the board of directors. Mok is the first of FF Top’s designees.
Stock prices for the company have continued to increase over the last few weeks, reaching $0.88 and a 40% increase in share price compared to $0.63 five days prior to the time of writing. But the company’s share price has still dropped by 60% compared to the $2.21 share price it had six months ago.
Mok’s appointment is one of many shuffles of senior management positions that have occurred at Faraday Future over the last few months. On Nov. 28, Faraday Future appointed Xuefeng Chen as Global CEO, replacing Carsten Breitfeld. On Dec. 13, Faraday Future announced that Matthias Aydt, Xiaoyang Ning, and Xiao Ma all took on new senior management roles.
The restructuring of shareholder influence was announced simultaneously alongside the finalization of a “strategic agreement” with the city of Huanggang, China, according to Faraday Future. Faraday Future will be moving their China headquarters to Huanggang, while the agreement expects the city to assist Faraday Future in deploying their resources more effectively and provide support for Faraday Future’s business ventures in Huanggang.
Faraday Future’s global headquarters will remain in Los Angeles.
In a press release from FFGP, the entity said that prior to their efforts, “the Company had repeatedly failed to meet its operational goals, poorly allocated its resources and attention (including with respect to the now-resolved governance dispute) and allowed its core business to stagnate and its financial position to deteriorate to the point where the Company faced a risk of delisting and even potential bankruptcy.”
But now, FFGP says that the agreement will provide “stability and forward-looking, shareholder-focused leadership.”
Faraday Future said they are on track to begin production by the end of March at the Hanford plant, and announced they have recently completed the sixth of their seven milestones to begin production. The last remaining milestone is the start of production itself. Faraday Future expects deliveries of the FF91 to begin before the end of April.