Tulare County growth chart

A Tulare County Association of Governments chart shows the trend to lower periodic projections — now even projecting minus growth in the latest July 2023 numbers, which are not shown.

 Contributed

New population projections from the state Department of Finance (DOF) are shocking leaders with estimates that California and formerly fast-growing counties in the Central Valley will experience very slow to no-growth, or may even shrink over the next 40 years.

California now stands at about 39 million residents and by 2060 — a July 2023 DOF projection says — we will still be right around 39 million residents.

Who will be the biggest loser? Los Angeles is expected to lose 1.3 million residents, falling from 10 million people today to 8.3 million by 2060. The good news? Maybe LA’s clogged freeways and housing shortage will ease. Maybe the Southland won't suck up so much imported water?

Tags

Recommended for you