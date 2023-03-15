For those in the know, the Central Valley Foodies Facebook group has long been one of the best ways to find out about great local food, and now admin Jordan Burrow is taking the spirit of the group to internet-based TV.
The first episode of "Central Valley Foodies," a talk show that offers in-depth interviews with local food enthusiasts and restaurant owners, debuted on Central Valley Talk in late February.
Burrow runs the group, which has nearly 14,000 members, and is now doing the show as a way to shine a spotlight on locally-owned restaurants and businesses.
“When I profile a business, the owners usually get a bump in traffic afterward. They get excited and it makes me excited that I’m doing something good for them. So, that’s been my favorite part of the process,” Burrow said. “I really enjoy it, even though I’m not fully comfortable being filmed yet. It’ll take time.”
Recent episodes of the show feature interviews with Varouj Kachichian of the Bakery by Indulge Right Foods, a Fresno-based business, and local chef Tanner L. Oxford.
The Central Valley Foodies Facebook group was originally founded by Lemoore author Jason Koivu, who handed the reins to Burrow about three and a half years ago. Originally geared specifically toward Lemoore and Hanford businesses, it has since expanded to include foodies and restaurants from all over the Valley.
Users are encouraged to post reviews of “mom and pop” restaurants and eateries in an attempt to shine a light on little-known local spots. If an establishment has more than three locations they no longer need the word-of-mouth help of the group, Burrow said.
“It’s hard out there for local businesses. It’s tough and then with the pandemic — that was even worse on small businesses,” he said.
But while the COVID-19 pandemic was hard on businesses, there were silver linings. Burrow said that during lockdown, traffic in the group picked up. This was probably due to the fact that everyone was stuck inside near a computer and wanting to get good advice on where to order food deliveries — and what to get.
Burrow moved to Lemoore from the Pacific Northwest about a decade ago, in part, to work on the family farm. Between an interest in farm-to-table eating and being a self-professed “food nerd,” Burrow came to combine his love of food with his career goals in marketing with the Central Valley Foodies projects.
“I’m learning a lot about marketing and now doing the show, I’m learning how to be a better host and getting better at public speaking. So I’m learning a lot of different skills. It’s a lot to juggle,” he said.
In addition to the nearly 14,000 members of the Facebook group, Burrow has nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok.
“I think Tik Tok is a good platform and I think it’s a good way for younger generations to get involved with supporting their local community versus going to Starbucks or a big chain,” he said.