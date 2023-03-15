For those in the know, the Central Valley Foodies Facebook group has long been one of the best ways to find out about great local food, and now admin Jordan Burrow is taking the spirit of the group to internet-based TV.

The first episode of "Central Valley Foodies," a talk show that offers in-depth interviews with local food enthusiasts and restaurant owners, debuted on Central Valley Talk in late February.

Burrow runs the group, which has nearly 14,000 members, and is now doing the show as a way to shine a spotlight on locally-owned restaurants and businesses.

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you