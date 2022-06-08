CASA of Tulare County is inviting its supporters to take charge of their health and the health of their families by attending a free Wellness Day in partnership with Adventist Health Tulare from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 23, at its medical office located at 2059 N. Hillman St. in Tulare.
Adventist Health will have its care providers, pediatricians, obstetricians and residents on hand offering free services, including blood pressure checks, COVID-19 vaccinations, wellness checks and more.
“Our goal at CASA is to help families, including those caring for kids in resource homes, to get back on track with preventive health-care measures they may have missed during the months of isolation,” says Alberto Ramos, executive director of CASA of Tulare County. “We are pleased to work with Adventist Health to offer this event.”
This is an opportunity for the public to learn about services available at Adventist Health medical offices and to schedule an appointment for additional services. More information can be found at: AdventistHealth.org/TulareCare.
CASA of Tulare County will also have information on hand about the services it provides to children in foster care and how it looks out for the well-being of children assigned to volunteer advocates.
About Adventist Health
Adventist Health in Tulare delivers expert care in Tulare with a 101-bed hospital. It offers 24/7 emergency care with the shortest wait times in the Valley. Its hospital, located at 869 N. Cherry St., provides a wide range of services to Tulare residents and the surrounding rural communities. Services includes the family birth center, mammography services, on-call orthopedic services, medical and surgical nursing services and elective and emergency surgery. In addition, it has three medical offices to serve you.
About CASA of Tulare County
CASA of Tulare County speaks up for the innocent children who are victims of abuse and neglect—advocating for their safety and well-being by training community volunteers to represent their best interests and be their voice in court.