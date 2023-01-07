The Carnegie Museum of Kings County will spend the next year highlighting the contributions of the county’s Portuguese community. 

Later this month, the museum will kick off the first of three quarterly exhibits showcasing the county's early Portuguese immigrants and the families that helped shaped the area in terms of culture, business and — of course — agriculture.

“Dairy wasn’t just a business. It was a lifestyle,” said exhibit co-curator Michael Semas.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

