The Carnegie Museum of Kings County will spend the next year highlighting the contributions of the county’s Portuguese community.
Later this month, the museum will kick off the first of three quarterly exhibits showcasing the county's early Portuguese immigrants and the families that helped shaped the area in terms of culture, business and — of course — agriculture.
“Dairy wasn’t just a business. It was a lifestyle,” said exhibit co-curator Michael Semas.
Many of the early families that emigrated from Portugal found themselves in the growing dairy industry, Semas explained, including his own and that of co-curator Kathi Mendes Gulley.
Like the immigrants from other backgrounds, families from Portugal began arriving in what would become Kings County in the 1890s. Many of these families came from the Azorean islands, which rest off the western coast of Portugal.
Mendes Gulley explained that the upcoming museum exhibits are important because much of the history of the initial wave of Portuguese immigrants is lost. This is due to simply being lost with time and also because the Portuguese put a higher emphasis on assimilation than some other immigrant groups did, Mendes Gulley said.
“They didn’t want to stand out as immigrants. The culture that they cherished so much was something they celebrated privately or with other Portuguese families. But other than that, they wanted their kids to go to school and sound like other American kids and look like other American kids,” Mendes Gulley said.
Additionally, large chunks of history are difficult to trace back because of involuntary assimilation. At Ellis Island, traditional Portuguese names would be altered to read and sound more Anglicized. Other immigrants were simply illiterate or had troubles with English and did not know the spellings of their names.
“They knew what their name was but didn’t know how to spell it. So they would appear at the parish with a newborn baby and say ‘we want to name her Maria and our name is Pereira.’ So, whoever was writing it down would spell it the way it sounded to them,” Mendes Gulley said.
So, a long line of the Pereira family might suddenly find themselves to be Pararras, or some other similar spelling.
Semas’ father and uncles were born with the last name Simas, however that would end up changing.
“They had the same first-grade teacher at Kings River School and the teacher said, ‘you’re spelling your name wrong. You need to spell it with an ‘e’’. And my grandparents just went along with it because they didn’t want to cause trouble,” Semas said.
For these reasons, Portuguese family trees – and the histories of those families – can be difficult to map.
“I’m hoping that this exhibit will create a sense of pride in people who know their stories and can share them, but also spark a curiosity in people who don’t know their stories,” Mendes Gulley said.
The curators are currently looking for any information, photographs and artifacts that shed light on the early Portuguese settlers. The museum is hoping to borrow such artifacts on loan to display during the exhibits.
The first part of the exhibit will open on Friday, Jan. 27 and will focus on the original immigrant families, how they arrived and how they contributed to the early days of Hanford, Kings County and the Central Valley.
A few months after that, the exhibit will begin phase two, focusing on Portuguese and Portuguese-American culture. In the fall, phase three will begin, which will focus on agriculture and the economic power of the Portuguese community and also highlighting the community’s move away from the dairy industry to find success in other walks of life, such as the careers of Congressman David Valadao or rock star Steve Perry.
The Carnegie Museum of Kings County is located at 109 E Eighth St., Hanford. Those with any information or artifacts they’d be willing to put on display during the exhibits are encouraged to contact museum board president Jack Schwartz at 559-585-7526.