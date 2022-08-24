Housing demand in California cooled further in July as the effects of rising interest rates and high home prices hit would-be homebuyers, dragging home sales below the annualized 300,000 benchmark level for the first time since May 2020, the California Association of Realtors said this month. Nationwide home sales fell in July for the first time in three years — the biggest decline since 2011.
July’s sales pace in California was down 14.4 percent on a month over month basis and over 31% year over year. But sales in Kings and Tulare counties showed a more modest decline. Kings was down just 1.2% and Tulare County down 7.2%. On a year to year basis, July sales in Kings were down 17.8% — nearly half the decline seen in California while Tulare County sales compared to July 2021 were down just 8.2% reflecting continued strong housing demand.
Job Fair slated for Sept. 8
Lance Lippincott, Job Training Office Director in Kings County says that on Sept. 8, 2022 the Kings County annual job fair will be held at Hanford Civic Auditorium. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be 60-90 employers looking to hire on the spot, so come dressed to interview and apply for 2,000 openings.
Faraday Future to raise up to $600M in funding
Reuters reports that Faraday Future announced that they will raise $600 million in funding as it looks to deliver its FF 91 luxury car made in Hanford later this year.
The company will get an initial $52 million of funds as part of a new financing facility. Its cash balance was $52.2 million as of Aug. 9. Faraday Future needs to raise additional cash to meet their goal of production start up before the end of the year.
The company also signaled a leadership change replacing the manufacturing chief in Hanford before the first cars roll off the line. Faraday Future said its head of global supply chain, Mathias Hofmann, will temporarily oversee manufacturing operations at its Hanford, California factory, replacing Vice President of Manufacturing Matt Tall, who will leave the company.
The infusion of cash is good news with the startup EV maker's stock falling 81% in the past year.
Armona could get new subdivision
The Kings County Community Development Agency has received an application for a land development permit for Summer’s Pointe to divide two parcels totaling approximately twenty acres into 109 lots for development as single-family residences. The project site is located approximately 0.5 miles southeast of the intersection of 14th Avenue and Lacey Blvd. No word yet who would develop the project. Comments on the development must be made by Sept 19.
Transit agencies raises $33 million
Transit agency director Angie Dow told government leaders in a KCAG meeting that KCAPTA partnered with Tulare County Regional Transit Agency and City of Visalia to apply for a state grant and were successful in receiving a total of over $33 million, with $19 million included to construct the new KART Transit Center in Downtown Hanford. The funds will also allow for the purchase of 2 new buses, and 8 new microtransit buses. The next big plan is the transition to electric buses. She stated that lessons learned were that there is a better chance to obtain state and federal competitive grants when there is a regional effort.
Hanford annexing 19 acres for industrial development
The City of Hanford is in the process of annexing 19 acres into the city for new industrial development. The application says the property would be pre-zoned as I-H Heavy Industrial, in accordance with the General Plan designation for the area.
The project is located south of Iona Avenue, west of 10th Avenue. No particular project is part of the application.