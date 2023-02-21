Visalia Rawhide to host annual job fair
The Visalia Rawhide are ready to start filling positions at the ballpark for their 2023 season starting on Thursday, April 6. The annual job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25 at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.
The positions looking to be filled include cooks, bartenders, runners, ticket office staff, ushers, guest relations, retail positions and more. Fill out the online application prior to arriving to the job fair, and if possible, bring a resume. To fill out the application, visit shorturl.at/rsD23.
The 2023 season home opener will be Tuesday, April 11 with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. For more information on tickets and promotions visit Rawhidebaseball.com.
California Dairy District seeks Dairy Princesses
Each year, a group of young women are selected to represent California’s dairy farm families who contribute to making the state No. 1 for milk production in the U.S. These Dairy Princess ambassadors and alternates are selected during events at Districts throughout the state, where they showcase speaking skills, knowledge of dairy and plans to represent the industry during their one-year term. The 2023 contests kick off in April and will run through June.
California Dairy Princesses serve as industry advocates in their home district and throughout the state, supporting the reputation of milk and dairy products through appearances at various events. Dairy Princesses and alternates participate in a mandatory orientation/training where they receive professional development coaching, according to a release.
The California Dairy Princess Program has been in effect since 1958. Currently seven districts hold local contests, which represent 48 counties in the state of California. The California Dairy Princess contest is supported by California dairy producers through the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB). Information and application forms can be accessed at https://www.californiadairypressroom.com/ca-dairy-princesses. Additional questions can be directed to Anastasia Stuyt, California Dairy Princess Coordinator, at dairyprincess@cmab.net.
The application deadline for Hanford's District 5 is Friday, May 19. The contest is scheduled for Friday, June 30.