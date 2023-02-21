Visalia Rawhide to host annual job fair

The Visalia Rawhide are ready to start filling positions at the ballpark for their 2023 season starting on Thursday, April 6. The annual job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25 at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.

The positions looking to be filled include cooks, bartenders, runners, ticket office staff, ushers, guest relations, retail positions and more. Fill out the online application prior to arriving to the job fair, and if possible, bring a resume. To fill out the application, visit shorturl.at/rsD23. 

