Bank of America today announced $278,000 in grants to 15 nonprofits in the Fresno / Visalia region to help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families. This first round of grants from the bank focuses on workforce development and education to help individuals chart a path to employment and better economic futures, as well as basic needs fundamental to building life-long stability. Specifically, funding will support programs focused on food insecurity, family stabilization, services for the homeless and workforce development.
In the Central Valley, Fresno-area food banks report having among the worst food hardship rates in the nation, with a 50% increase in clients since the COVID-19 pandemic hit — more than 25% who had not previously needed food assistance. Economic uncertainty has also led to increases in job opportunities, homelessness and a 20 percent increase in domestic violence cases handled by local shelters.
Recognizing this impact, the bank awarded grants to nonprofits addressing hunger, homelessness, workforce development, paid internships and training programs, and educational opportunities for vulnerable individuals and families.
“Investing in nonprofits to address issues like food insecurity, homelessness and workforce development is part of our approach to driving economic opportunity and social progress in the Central Valley,” said Mark Riley, President, Bank of America Fresno / Visalia. “This recent philanthropic investment in our local nonprofits is just one way Bank of America deploys capital locally to help remove barriers to economic success and build a more sustainable community.”
“Bank of America has been a leader in the fight against hunger in Central California since 2004, providing over 2.7 million meals to neighbors in need,” said Kym Dildine, co-CEO of the Central California Food Bank. “For the third year in a row and in celebration of the Food Bank’s 30th anniversary, the Bank of America grant matches other donations received so they go three times as far! Together, we can solve hunger.”
Besides the Food Bank, organizations receiving grants are:
- Adventist Health System West
- Boys and Girls Club of Fresno and Madera Counties
- Boys and Girls Club of Merced County
- Community Services and Employment Training (CSET)
- Family Services of Tulare County
- Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation
- GRID Alternatives
- Kings County Community Action Organization
- Live Again Fresno
- Madera County Food Bank
- Madera Rescue Mission
- Marjaree Mason Center
- Poverello House
- Visalia Emergency Aid Council.
These grants are the initial round of dollars directed to local nonprofits, with more to come throughout the year. Last year alone, Bank of America awarded $1.67 million in grants to 23 local nonprofits in the Fresno / Visalia region, and employees volunteered 7,400 hours to local causes.