Entries are now being accepted for the 8th annual San Joaquin Valley Olive Oil Competition (SJVOOC); Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Flavored Olive Oil entries from commercial producers in the State of California are eligible and olive oil must be made from producers’ most recent olive harvest. Deadline for entries is May 12, 2023.
“This competition continues to draw in the best olive oil producers from throughout California and grows a little each year. We are honored to shine a light on this craft – especially our local olive oil producers with the ‘Best of the Valley’ category,” said Lauri L. King, CEO of The Big Fresno Fair.
Participating producers must enter their harvest into one of two different classes: Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Flavored Olive Oil. Competition categories in the Extra Virgin Olive Oil class include: Spanish Blends (arbequina, arbosana, etc.); Spanish Singles; Italian Blends (ascolano, etc.); Italian Singles; Other Blends (picholine, barouni, etc.); Other Singles. Competition categories in the Flavored Olive Oil class include: Citrus; Herbal (rosemary; basil, etc.); Pepper (chile, jalapeno, habanero, etc.); and Other Flavors (garlic, truffle etc.).
Awards will be given out for Gold and Silver medals in each category, as well as one overall “Best of Show” in both the Extra Virgin Olive Oil category, Flavored Oil category and the “Best of the Valley” award. Judging will be evaluated and scored as follows:
Gold Medal: Awarded to an olive oil that demonstrates its type and/or varietal character, balance, structure and complexities to the highest standards. Gold Medals will be awarded to those oils receiving scores between 86 – 100 points.
Silver Medal: Awarded to an olive oil reflecting the correct distribution of balance and character of its type or variety; an oil deemed to be well crafted and of excellent quality. Silver Medals will be awarded to those oils receiving scores between 76- 85.99 points.
Best of Show: Awarded to an olive oil recognized to possess special characteristics of the highest quality overall. All Gold Medal winners are eligible to compete for Best of Show in their division.
Best of the Valley: Awarded to the oil that scored the highest with the ranch or office located in the San Joaquin Valley. Medals will be awarded for both EVOO and flavored oils. (Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties eligible)
Producers may submit multiple entries under one category but may not submit a particular entry to more than one category. All entries must be available for commercial sale at the time of entry. Entries are due by May 12, 2023. Judging will be held on May 24, 2023 and winners will be announced on June 6, 2023 by 5 p.m.
Gold Medal, Best of the Valley and Best of Show winners will all have the opportunity to have a booth in the Agricultural Building on one day during the 2023 Big Fresno Fair where they can taste, display and sell their award-winning product. Additionally, educational information will be set up so that Fairgoers can learn more about the art of making olive oil, its health benefits and more.
Each submission must include an entry form, at least two 250 ml bottles of the olive oil with retail labels attached and a $60 non-refundable fee per entry. Each entry must also contain a third-party chemical analysis in order to verify extra virgin status. Entries can be dropped off at The Big Fresno Fair Administration Office or can be shipped to SJVOOC – The Big Fresno Fair, 1121 S. Chance Ave. Fresno, CA 93702 no later than 4:30 p.m. on May 12, 2023. Any entry delivered by mail, freight or express must be prepaid. The Administration Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for drop offs.
Last year, 69 entries from all throughout California were received. Below is a list of the Gold Medal and Best of Show winners. For a complete 2022 winners list, go to: www.FresnoFair.com/SJVOOC.
- Tres Osos Taggiasca (Carmel Valley)
- Coldani Olive Ranch’s Calivirgin Habanero (Lodi)
- Coldani Olive Ranch’s Calivirgin Habanero (Lodi)
Extra Virgin Olive Oils (EVOO)
- Fresno State Miller’s Blend (Fresno), Rancho Azul y Oro Olive Farm Estate Blend (San Miguel), Olivaia’s OLA Block X Blend (Lindsay), Cobram Estate Classic (Woodland)
- Olivaia’s OLA Estate Sevillano (Lindsay), Mountain Springs Olive Ranch Arbequina (Paso Robles), The Olive Press Picual (Sonoma), Organic Roots Arbosana (Maxwell), Rio Bravo Ranch Picual (Bakersfield), Coppetti Olive Oil Manzanilla (Oakdale)
- Winter Creek Ruscello D’Inverno (Valley Springs), Tres Osos Robust (Carmel Valley), San Miguel Olive Farm Tuscan Gold Paradiso (San Miguel), San Miguel Olive Farm Tuscan Gold Magnifico (San Miguel), San Miguel Olive Farm Tuscan Gold Fantastico (San Miguel), Toothacre Ranch Old World Style EVOO (Ramona), Colomba Bianca (Clements)
- Tres Osos Taggiasca (Carmel Valley), Winter Creek Frantoio (Valley Springs), Coldani Olive Ranch Lodi Olive Oil Frantoio EVOO (Lodi), Cobram Estate Robust (Woodland)
- Rancho Azul y Oro Estate (Monterey County), Olivaia’s OLA Block X Heirloom (Tulare County)
- Cobram Estate Select (Woodland), Olivaia’s OLA Block X Heirloom (Lindsay), Rio Bravo Ranch Miller’s Reserve Blend (Bakersfield), Mangini Ranch Calaveras Reserve (Wallace)
- Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Lavish Lime (Lodi), ENZO Olive Oil Company Organic Clementine Crush (Clovis)
Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Bountiful Basil (Lodi), Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Rustic Rosemary (Lodi), Sciabica’s California Olive Oil Basil (Modesto)
Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Habanero (Lodi), Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Hot Virgin Jalapeno (Lodi), The Olive Press Jalapeno (Sonoma), Sciabica’s California Olive Oil Jalapeno (Modesto)
For more information about the San Joaquin Valley Olive Oil Competition (SJVOOC), including downloadable entry forms and deadlines, please visit www.FresnoFair.com/SJVOOC, email questions to Cindy Suarez at sjvooc@fresnofair.com or call The Big Fresno Fair office at (559) 650-FAIR.