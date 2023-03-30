Entries are now being accepted for the 8th annual San Joaquin Valley Olive Oil Competition (SJVOOC); Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Flavored Olive Oil entries from commercial producers in the State of California are eligible and olive oil must be made from producers’ most recent olive harvest. Deadline for entries is May 12, 2023.

“This competition continues to draw in the best olive oil producers from throughout California and grows a little each year. We are honored to shine a light on this craft – especially our local olive oil producers with the ‘Best of the Valley’ category,” said Lauri L. King, CEO of The Big Fresno Fair.

Participating producers must enter their harvest into one of two different classes: Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Flavored Olive Oil. Competition categories in the Extra Virgin Olive Oil class include: Spanish Blends (arbequina, arbosana, etc.); Spanish Singles; Italian Blends (ascolano, etc.); Italian Singles; Other Blends (picholine, barouni, etc.); Other Singles. Competition categories in the Flavored Olive Oil class include: Citrus; Herbal (rosemary; basil, etc.); Pepper (chile, jalapeno, habanero, etc.); and Other Flavors (garlic, truffle etc.).

