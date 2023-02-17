The Big Fresno Fair recently announced the new 2023 Board officer positions for the 21st District Agricultural Association, which were voted on at the Jan. 24 Board meeting. They are Terry Gonsalves, President; Gary Chahil, Vice President; and Frank Flores, Secretary/Treasurer.

“Our Fair Board is committed to the betterment of the annual Big Fresno Fair and overall Fresno Fairgrounds to ensure current and future generations are able to enjoy this gathering place, this rich tradition, this longstanding annual event that is cemented in memories of so many in our Central Valley community,” said Lauri L. King, CEO, The Big Fresno Fair. “Our 2023 officers will continue to lead the Board forward and we look forward to continued conversations on how to improve our Fair for the future, grow our community and educational programs, and continue to serve our region.”

Terry Gonsalves, of Laton, has been a partner at Superior Dealer Insurance Services, LLC since 2007. He started Duvall Ag farming almonds in 2004 and expanded farming operations with Letson Limited Ag, LLC in 2013. Gonsalves was Managing Operator at Bennie Gonsalves Dairy from 2000 to 2012. Gonsalves formerly served on the 21st District Agricultural Board from 2001-2003.

