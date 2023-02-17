The Big Fresno Fair recently announced the new 2023 Board officer positions for the 21st District Agricultural Association, which were voted on at the Jan. 24 Board meeting. They are Terry Gonsalves, President; Gary Chahil, Vice President; and Frank Flores, Secretary/Treasurer.
“Our Fair Board is committed to the betterment of the annual Big Fresno Fair and overall Fresno Fairgrounds to ensure current and future generations are able to enjoy this gathering place, this rich tradition, this longstanding annual event that is cemented in memories of so many in our Central Valley community,” said Lauri L. King, CEO, The Big Fresno Fair. “Our 2023 officers will continue to lead the Board forward and we look forward to continued conversations on how to improve our Fair for the future, grow our community and educational programs, and continue to serve our region.”
Terry Gonsalves, of Laton, has been a partner at Superior Dealer Insurance Services, LLC since 2007. He started Duvall Ag farming almonds in 2004 and expanded farming operations with Letson Limited Ag, LLC in 2013. Gonsalves was Managing Operator at Bennie Gonsalves Dairy from 2000 to 2012. Gonsalves formerly served on the 21st District Agricultural Board from 2001-2003.
“It is an honor to serve on this Fair Board and now as Board President, continuing a family legacy started by my father, Bennie Gonsalves who served on the Fair Board for over a decade (1979 – 1991) and in 1983 served as Board President,” said Terry Gonsalves, Fair Board President. “For my family, like so many others in our community, The Big Fresno Fair plays an important role in their lives and in their memories — and I’m proud to be part of the effort to continue this tradition for generations to come.”
“Two years ago, when I was reappointed to the Fair Board and selected as Secretary/Treasurer, the pandemic hit and shut down nearly all Fair operations impacting the Fair financially and leading to staff reductions. However, the Fair team led by now CEO Lauri King navigated back to a successful in-person Fair in 2021 and 2022. Our then Board Presidents, Jerry Pacheco (2021) and Chuck Riojas (2022) provided great leadership along with Lauri to navigate the pandemic. There were many who played a part in this – so I want to thank everyone who contributed to the successful return of The Big Fresno Fair – our Fair Board and nonprofit Foundation, Friends of the Big Fresno Fair. Our management team, staff and vendors, our marketing and sponsorship teams, carnival provider and public safety partners, plus many others who are imperative to making the 5th largest Fair in California run smoothly and safely,” Gonsalves continued. “It was hard work, and much of it was done with a reduced number of staff but this collective team of professionals are committed to the ongoing success of the Fair. I look forward to continuing to work with them alongside my fellow Board leadership team – Gary Chahil and Frank Flores – as we focus on keeping the annual Fair an affordable entertainment option for our community who supports this Valley tradition each year!”
Gurjinder “Gary” S. Chahil, of Clovis, is a member of the American Sikh Community and is the President of California EB5 Investments, where he has been serving in this capacity since 2017.
Frank Flores, of Clovis, was a Union Representative at the Sheet Metal workers Local 104 from 2003 to 2012. Flores was a Business Representative for Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties for Sheet Metal Workers Local 104 from 2003 to 2012. He was a Union Organizer at Sheet Metal Workers Local 104 from 1996 to 2003. Flores was an Industrial Foreman and Journeyman at Sheet Metal Workers Local 104 from 1975 to 1996. He is President of the Sheet Metal Workers 104 Retiree Club and a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 104 and the Fresno County Civil Service Board.