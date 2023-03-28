One of Hanford’s most well-known markets has been closed since Feb. 27 after being deemed unsafe by the City of Hanford Building Division.
A notice on the door of Best Buy Market, located at 1798 N. 10th Ave., advises that due to a “damaged roof structure” entry is not permitted into the grocery store “except as specifically authorized in writing by jurisdiction.” Entry may result in death or injury, the letter notes.
A call to Best Buy operators was not returned Tuesday.
According to building official Tom Webb, the issue of the unsafe roof structure was brought to the City’s attention by local firefighters.
“We’ve been working with the owners diligently to process the permits [to begin repairs]. A permit has been processed and we’re waiting for them to pick it up,” said Webb.
The problem with the roof is a broken truss, Webb said, adding that the types of repairs needed are not uncommon.
“With the age of the building, that type of repair pops up. It’s not often here because we don’t have a lot of that type of building, but with the age of that building, it can be something that you need to be concerned about.”