One of Hanford’s most well-known markets has been closed since Feb. 27 after being deemed unsafe by the City of Hanford Building Division.

A notice on the door of Best Buy Market, located at 1798 N. 10th Ave., advises that due to a “damaged roof structure” entry is not permitted into the grocery store “except as specifically authorized in writing by jurisdiction.” Entry may result in death or injury, the letter notes.  

A call to Best Buy operators was not returned Tuesday.

