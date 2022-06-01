After pulling plans to add a feedlot next to their proposed beef slaughterhouse, Sandridge Cattle has submitted plans to Kings County for a 72,000-square-foot stand-alone facility near Lemoore.The proposed project would be located on 135 acres next to Highway 41 at Jackson Avenue, south of the city on agricultural land.
Sandridge seeks County approval of a mitigated negative declaration in their May 25 conditional use permit request. Once the environmental documents receive comments, the matter will come to the Planning Commission and to the Board of Supervisors if appealed, later this summer.
The building space consists of livestock loading areas, a kill floor, coolers, cold storage, dry storage, a cut room, offices, employee facilities and 1,900 square feet of retail space. This facility will be used to slaughter, butcher, process and distribute bulk beef products using kosher and halal slaughter techniques.
At capacity the beef plan would harvest a maximum of 210 cattle per day, says the document. The place would include a retail store for purchase of aged beef.
The original submittal that included a feedlot next to the slaughterhouse got a generally chilly reception from the City of Lemoore and residents who spoke at a meeting, but if the feedlot was removed the reaction was more favorable. City Manager Nate Olson pointed out the potential economic development pluses. The beef harvesting plant would be operated Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and would require 60 full-time employees to run the daily beef harvesting plant operations at max capacity.
Faraday Future announces 401 preorders for its FF-91 car
Faraday Future announced its first quarter 2022 financial results that included just 401 preorders of its FF 91 electric cars - far less than previously announced preorders for 14,000 vehicles.
That number proved misleading since the reservations were not firm. The most recent preorders do require a refundable deposit. The revelation that the earlier estimates were exaggerated forced a shakeup at the start-up company and prompted an SEC review of charges that investors were misled.
The news came out just as the company was beginning the production process at their rebuilt Hanford auto plant.The company hopes to put the missteps behind them as they roll out production cars by the fall.
Worries about nut crop’s future
The expected high price of water and shipping roadblocks are forcing almond and walnut growers to rethink their future prospects. Almond and walnut prices are lower this year in this - the third year of the California drought.
"If every three years you're going to pay $1,000 per acre-foot for water, it doesn't take a supercomputer to figure out that's not going to pay," said Dan Sumner, an agricultural economist at the University of California, Davis, according to a Politico article this week.
Nut growers including walnut famers are also facing shipping bottlenecks based on decisions of the container industry, say reports.
Almost 77 percent of the walnut, pistachio and almond crops grown in California’s San Joaquin Valley are sent overseas. Together, the big three nut crops now cover 2.6 million acres of California irrigated farmland - mostly in the South Valley where the drought has hit the hardest.
California’s top crop in 2021 was almonds, with plantings estimated at a record 1,640,000 acres, 2.5% higher than the 2020. That’s about 50 million almond trees. By comparison, 10 years ago there were about half that total - California’s 2012 almond acreage was estimated at 870,000.
Almond orchards are a thirsty crop that needs water year-round, now facing a worsening drought and record heat episodes due to climate change.
"The margins are razor thin, if not upside down, on a nut crop," said Stuart Woolf, a grower on the southwestern side of the Central Valley. "Maybe we're better off pulling the trees out prematurely and using what water we have on tomatoes."
It's too early to tell from satellite images whether acreage is down this year, but some growers and economists think it is.
"We think we have seen peak almond," Woolf said. "Almond acreage in the state from this point forward will likely be declining,” reports the Politico article.
Dependence on export shipping containers causes major headache
Walnuts too face an oversupply and shipping roadblocks. Walnut acres in California have about doubled in the past 10 years when there were 270,000 acres planted compared to 440,000 acres today.
They are feeling the pinch of tough times too in the Sacramento Valley, where bulldozers are taking down acres of walnut trees.
“We farm a little over 1,000 acres of walnuts and we’re removing 500,” said Nick Edsall, the orchard manager of Bullseye Farms in Yolo County, according to a local CBS news article.
And it is not just because of the drought. Instead, given the need to export by sea, the nut industry faces a problem with the lack of shipping containers, notes the news article.
“In the past, the biggest problem was water,” said Bill Carriere, of the California Walnut Board. “It’s probably become our third or fourth worry at the moment.”
Carriere said despite high consumer demand for walnuts worldwide, California can’t deliver.
“Our number one problem is the shipping issue, definitely,” he said.
Walnuts have a short shelf life compared to many commodities, so it’s a race against the clock to get them loaded onto cargo ships and sent to consumers overseas.
“A typical route for a ship is to come over from China to Long Beach, L.A., unload all their cargo, iPhone or whatever, and then head up to Oakland,” Carriere said.
But right now, many ships are skipping the Port of Oakland.
So why is that?
Prices to bring products from China to the U.S. are soaring up to $20,000 per container for a trip that takes about a week. But a trip to take walnuts from California to Europe may only pay a fraction of that and require a month or more of travel.
“If I were a shipping line, I get the economics of it,” Carriere said.
And walnuts aren’t the only commodity getting left behind. This month, both California’s senators joined ag groups across the state in calling for a summit to address the shipping crisis, saying they are “deeply concerned that U.S. agricultural producers are unable to secure containers to export their products.”
Ag exports have suffered starting last summer because shipping lines determined it was more profitable to carry empty containers overseas than to wait for them to be filled at West Coast ports. There was high demand in Asia for the containers, and the freight lines could charge as much as $12,000 to haul a 40-foot container to Los Angeles from Shanghai.
"We think we have seen peak almond," Westside farmer Woolf said. "Almond acreage in the state from this point forward will likely be declining and over the course of time we will find a new normal market for almonds that may have fewer acres.”
Asian citrus psyllid finds in Woodlake
A May 20 news release said the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) recently urged all citrus industry members to be extra vigilant in their Asian citrus psyllid monitoring in response to ACP detections in the Central Valley over the last few weeks. ACP is the vector of HLB disease (Citrus Greening).
Multiple ACP were detected on traps at a packinghouse in the Woodlake area of Tulare County. Upon confirmation, visual delimitation surveys began the following day.
Live adults or nymphs were found and collected at two more adjacent properties, including an abandoned parcel with citrus host plants. Additionally, one ACP was recently detected on a trap at a juice plant in Visalia.
Following completion of the visual survey of the find site and adjacent properties, there were no additional finds. Treatment of host plants on residential properties within 400 meters of the detection will be conducted by CDFA.
In Florida, where Citrus Greening has devastated orange groves, growers are urging the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to speed up the approval process for Vismax, a biochemical pesticide used to treat the disease.
“Today, citrus greening has caused Florida’s citrus industry to shrink by more than two-thirds and has caused over $8 billion in economic losses, with thousands of jobs lost,” says a news release.
The San Joaquin Valley has so far been fortunate in avoiding the disease on a large scale, although it has been detected in Southern California. Now, multiple insects were found on traps in a packinghouse in the Woodlake area of Tulare County - the heart of the citrus production area for California.