Bank of the Sierra announced recently that Alyson Buttery has been named President of its Real Estate Industries Group. In her new role, Buttery will lead commercial real estate lending activities for the bank, throughout the Western U.S. Buttery will continue to work from Bank of the Sierra's San Luis Obispo branch on 500 Marsh Street, where she happened to start her banking career with Coast National Bank 18 years ago.
Buttery previously served as Bank of the Sierra's first Director of Business Banking, where she worked to enhance the company's business loan delivery channels and improve its front-line portfolio management and credit monitoring. Her position later evolved into becoming Managing Director of Lending and Portfolio Management. Buttery worked for Mechanics Bank before joining Bank of the Sierra in May 2021. She is a former President and Board Member of the Community Counseling Center of San Luis Obispo.
"I am proud of Alyson and the impact she's already had on our bank and its lending efforts,” said Kevin McPhaill, Bank of the Sierra President and Chief Executive Officer. “She is truly committed to helping our customers and making our communities better.”
Buttery's promotion coincides with several recent hires made to expand the capabilities of the Bank's lending team and services. These hires include Matt Dusi as Agricultural and Commercial Lending President, Lee Ann Pearce as Middle Market Relationship Manager, and Tim McAvenia as Mortgage Warehouse Market President. Dusi, Pearce and McAvenia have over 80 years combined experience in the banking and lending industries.
“This year, we have focused on growing our lending team and providing service to our business customers at the highest possible level,” said Chief Banking Officer Michael Olague. “Alyson's leadership is vital to helping our team and expanding our lending portfolio.”