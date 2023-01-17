Bank of America directed a total of $1.85 million in philanthropic capital to nonprofits and charities across the Fresno/Visalia market in 2022.
The support is helping to remove barriers to economic mobility and social progress, with a particular focus on nonprofits providing basic needs, paid career training and placement, education and economic development, according to a BofA release.
The $1.85 million in grants includes:
- $500,000 to help fund the Heartbeat Hub at the Fresno Mission’s new City Center complex, a new facility to help families and individuals facing job loss, food insecurities and more.
- $301,000 in grants to 15 nonprofits to support programs focused on food insecurity, family stabilization, services for the homeless and workforce development. Recipients included the Central California Food Bank, Community Services and Employment Training in Tulare County, the Kings County Community Action Organization, the Madera Rescue Mission, the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation and the Marjaree Mason Center.
- $100,000 in support of Fresno DRIVE’s F3 ag-tech initiative.
- $50,000 to Neighborhood Champion Poverello House to kickstart the nonprofit’s fundraising drive to provide food, shelter and hope to the homeless during the holiday season.
In addition to philanthropic capital, the company’s local employees also contributed over 10,000 volunteer hours during the year, including organizing a campaign to benefit 50 children in the Parkway neighborhood by purchasing, wrapping and delivering numerous gifts to the Live Again Fresno nonprofit. Bank employees also presented 16 financial literacy workshops as part of the bank’s Better Money Habits program to homeless individuals at Poverello House during the year and collected backpacks and school supplies for youth served by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fresno, Merced, Exeter and Tulare.
“Nonprofits are on the front lines of addressing complex societal challenges – understanding the needs and obstacles the Central Valley faces. Bank of America is partnered with those nonprofits to support the development of solutions and services that promote economic advancement,” said Mark Riley, president, Bank of America Fresno/Visalia. “Bank of America will continue to deploy capital and resources to help remove barriers to economic success and build a more sustainable community.”