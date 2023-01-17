Fresno Boys and Girls Club.JPG
Bank employees at Bank of America collected backpacks and school supplies for youth served by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fresno, Merced, Exeter and Tulare.

Bank of America directed a total of $1.85 million in philanthropic capital to nonprofits and charities across the Fresno/Visalia market in 2022.

The support is helping to remove barriers to economic mobility and social progress, with a particular focus on nonprofits providing basic needs, paid career training and placement, education and economic development, according to a BofA release.

The $1.85 million in grants includes:

