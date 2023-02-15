Nearly 100,000 ag enthusiasts, industrialists and workers from around the world braved the wind and cold Tuesday for the opening day of the World Ag Expo in Tulare.
Of the 1,200 exhibitors, about a dozen companies with Hanford operations are on-hand, including one that deals in what is sometimes referred to as “the silent industry.”
Baker Commodities answers the question that we all have mindlessly considered while driving along any highway in the Valley — what happens to all the dead livestock?
“At the Ag Expo, what we’re trying to do is bring more awareness to the public that may not know about what we do, which is rendering,” said Baker Commodities assistant vice president Doug Smith.
Rendering is the process of converting waste tissue from dead animals into useful products.
Baker Commodities collects dead farm animals — though they don’t deal in sheep or goats — from across the Valley, and the nation, having offices as close as Hanford, Kerman and Los Angeles and as far as Vassalboro, Maine, Albany, New York and Kapolei, Hawaii.
The dead animals that Baker collects are skinned for leather goods and ultimately processed to be cooked. The end product results in either protein for pets and livestock or a fat and oil-based fuel, Smith said.
“Those fats are all cleaned up and they’re sold either into animal feeds or go toward bio-fuel, such as renewable diesel, bio-diesel or sustainable aviation fuel,” Smith said.
Smith said that in the past, livestock animals would most likely be dumped into a landfill or something similar, but his company gives those waste products a “higher,” more useful purpose — one that points toward the sustainability of certain aspects of the ag industry.
Sometimes collection just involves a few animals, however, sometimes collection can result in a truckload of animals or more. If a particular herd is hit with a disease of some kind, the rendering services are useful not just in disposing of bodies, but also ensuring that whatever illness is to blame doesn't spread.
“The rendering steps provide a way of lowering or eliminating pathogens that could be spread by dead animals. Our cooking temperatures, both in our hard material and in our grease pickup, take care of the biggest part of your pathogens that could be spread,” Smith said, adding that the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration often direct diseased animal bodies to rendering services specifically for that purpose.
In the Valley, Baker will collect “tens of thousands” of animals a year, Smith said, adding that they’re one of three major rendering services in the Valley. With as many livestock animals as the agricultural hub of America has, demand for rendering services is immense.
Baker’s Hanford facility is primarily where the dead livestock get the first steps of the process: being skinned and quartered. From there, they’re trucked to the Kerman facility, where the grinding and cooking take place. Baker picks animals up from as far north as Modesto and as far south as Bakersfield, Smith said.