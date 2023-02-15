Nearly 100,000 ag enthusiasts, industrialists and workers from around the world braved the wind and cold Tuesday for the opening day of the World Ag Expo in Tulare.

Of the 1,200 exhibitors, about a dozen companies with Hanford operations are on-hand, including one that deals in what is sometimes referred to as “the silent industry.”

Baker Commodities answers the question that we all have mindlessly considered while driving along any highway in the Valley — what happens to all the dead livestock?

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you