B&C Mexican Bar & Grill offers a relaxing mealtime experience

It seems like Mexican food has never been so popular. Fresh, healthy, traditional ingredients and spices are what we all need and crave and at B&C Mexican Bar & Grill, you will find it all.
Blanca Partida, the new owner of B&C Mexican Bar & Grill has taken over this restaurant with the help of her family and husband. This restaurant is by far one of the most loving family restaurants you will ever know and experience.
Partida has gone from working in the fields trying to provide the most she can for her family, to now owning a family restaurant. When walking in, you get a feel of home. When walking in you will be able to get a feel of being in Mexico. Feeling the warmth, seeing the culture and hearing the music. This is something the family wants you to feel and understand. Everyone comes in feeling welcomed and warm is the feeling the workers want us customers to feel and experience.
When it comes to Mexican food, B&C offers delicious and unique flavors. With every meal homemade, you get it freshly cooked and prepared. Homemade tortilla chips and salsa are made and served fresh every day. Customers can be served breakfast, lunch and dinner at any hour and time of the day. Favorites like burritos, seafood, nachos, quesadillas, asada fries and salads can all be found on the menu along with sweet favorites and desserts.
Asking Partida what their popular dishes are, she said the enchiladas and beans are very well-liked and popular. Every customer always asked about the beans, she said, wondering what the secret recipe is and if they can have it. Tasting their beans gives you such a warm and mouthwatering flavor, especially served on freshly homemade tortillas. Meals can be washed down with freshly-made horchata and jamaica.
B&C Mexican Bar & Grill also provides a bar for patrons, serving many different alcoholic beverages. After a long day at work, stopping by for a drink and TV screens playing your favorite team is something B&C can be counted on for. B&C prides itself on being a place to relieve stress.
“Everyone is more than welcome to come in and enjoy our freshly made meals with amazing service ready for you,” Partida said, adding that at B&C Mexican Bar & Grill, you will find the most hard-working and devoted workers ready to make your experience feel like home.
B&C Mexican Bar & Grill is located at 509 E 7th St., Hanford. For more information, call 559-670-3071. Their hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Sundays.