Now that people are more aware of the concepts of mental illness and self-care, one sometimes wonders, "What exactly is mental health?" This is often a question people ask themselves or others.

“For me, it would mean a constant process of care through different challenges in our life that impact our mental, spiritual, physical and social well-being. A never-ending journey of self-care,” said licensed clinical social worker Marimar Rosa Monge.

Monge is very passionate about educating people on the topic of mental health. Monge has 10 years of experience in the mental health field. Moving from Puerto Rico to California was something she saw to better herself and her career. She has been able to seek a better opportunity for professional growth, she said. Monge is now working on a children's book called "The Magic Box: Empathy," illustrated by Sangita Shorkar. The purpose of this children's book is to teach kids that it’s OK to show and have feelings, especially among others. Her goal is to remind children that they’re not alone. 

 Rooting in Grace's mission is to promote and enhance mental health awareness, implanting mental health education through workshops, conferences, holistic care and horticulture.

