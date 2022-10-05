Now that people are more aware of the concepts of mental illness and self-care, one sometimes wonders, "What exactly is mental health?" This is often a question people ask themselves or others.
“For me, it would mean a constant process of care through different challenges in our life that impact our mental, spiritual, physical and social well-being. A never-ending journey of self-care,” said licensed clinical social worker Marimar Rosa Monge.
Monge is very passionate about educating people on the topic of mental health. Monge has 10 years of experience in the mental health field. Moving from Puerto Rico to California was something she saw to better herself and her career. She has been able to seek a better opportunity for professional growth, she said. Monge is now working on a children's book called "The Magic Box: Empathy," illustrated by Sangita Shorkar. The purpose of this children's book is to teach kids that it’s OK to show and have feelings, especially among others. Her goal is to remind children that they’re not alone.
Monges has created a Lemoore-based business called “Rooting in Grace.” Rooting in Grace's mission is to promote and enhance mental health awareness, implanting mental health education through workshops, conferences, holistic care and horticulture. The vision is to make mental health education accessible while developing horticulture and holistic care. This would be the place to get beautiful healthy plants and holistic care items.
Since childhood, Monge has always been the one advocating for people at school, she said, adding that she feels that it has always been a part of her and made her who she is today. Her goal is to help society in a fun and diverse way. For all this, plants are what started her mental health care. Monge has always found plants soothing for herself and feels they can also soothe others. Scientific studies show that gardening creates benefits for our mental health. Her goal now is to work with therapists and work in different schools to give help and advice on mental health while selling plants and different essential oils.
Monge says that when it comes to mental health, there is often a wall between what he know now and how past generations view it. Oftentimes clients will walk into her office and say, “Mental Health isn’t a real thing,” “They're crazy” or that “something's wrong with them” — which are all attitudes she sees as a wall she will need to break down. When visiting her office, there is a no-judgment zone. She wants people to know and understand you can be whoever you want to be when talking to her. It’s not about the cause but about the solution she will be able to give you.
She wants people to be able to understand that mental health is a part of who we are.
“It’s a part of life that we just have to take care of. It’s something we're constantly improving and working with,” she said.
