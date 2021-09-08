Electric car start-up Faraday Future is getting serious about retooling the old Pirelli Tire facility in Hanford into a state-of-the art automobile manufacturing plant, announcing last week they hired Matt Tall as the new Vice President of Manufacturing. Tall is responsible for all aspects of production and manufacturing and “giving priority to the Hanford manufacturing plant, where he will oversee the final phases of the site’s upgrade, installation of component tooling, hiring, and the production of the FF 91.”
Tall previously served as manufacturing VP at Rivian and has accumulated 29 years of manufacturing experience at a number of ICE and EV automotive companies, including Ford, GM, and Mercedes Benz, says the company.
Faraday Future says in a news release that “The Hanford manufacturing site is currently being prepared for the installation of manufacturing equipment, a process which is now expected to accelerate since its recent listing as a public company on Nasdaq.
The resources to complete the Hanford facility are now available, with construction and equipment installation set to meet its production goal, which is within 12 months of the closing of its merger in late July 2021.
FF is currently recruiting staff for the new plant and says it expects to continue its hiring process throughout the coming months.”
Hanford 100 degree days in 2021 hit 70
Fresno hit the record books with the number of the days over 100 degrees in one year numbering 64 as Sept. 3 — news repeated widely in the press. But Hanford is no slouch when it comes to excess heat, thank you very much.
As of this week the number of days 100 degrees or above is 70 as of this Thursday — far above the average for one year — 31 days. As to the record, NWS has some uncertain data from 1919 that saw 84 days above 100-a suspect number considering nearby Fresno had only a number in the 30s that year. A spokesperson says it is possible we will see more than 70 days over 100 this year even though it is now finally cooling down into this weekend.
Ice rink will celebrate winter
Here's something to look forward to to forget about the heat. Ice skating in Downtown’s Civic Park this November. The City of Hanford has approved a plan to pay nearly $100,000 to rent a 50 by 70 foot ice rink from late November to Jan. 9. The rental from Magic Ice USA includes 300 pairs of skates, string lighting and 1,000 square feet of rubber matting to cushion that inevitable tumble. City will train staff for what they are calling Winter Wonderland. Opening night will be Saturday, Nov. 20 from noon to 10 p.m. The ice rink will be open seven days a week and guests can enjoy ice skating, food vendors, hot cocoa, photos with Santa, live entertainment, full bar (Thursday- Saturday), activities for the whole family and more.
COVID rates in Kings County
Kings County’s COVID vaccination rate continues to lag the state and surrounding counties. Kings County’s one-dose rate is 39.9% vs 48% for Tulare County and 59% for Fresno County The state says 69.6% of residents have had at least one dose. On the other hand, new cases of COVID-19 are falling in Kings County in early September, numbering just 10 on Sept. 6 vs. 148 new cases as of Aug. 31.
Kern hit by insurance and oil industries layoffs
This month Kern County has been hit by a wave of business closures in both the insurance and oil industries- mainstays of the local economy. State Farm Insurance will discontinue their operations center in Bakersfield, laying off 230 according to a state WARN notice. The company released a statement saying “As we first announced in 2017, State Farm projected we would exit the Bakersfield Operations Center in 2021. Late last year, we shared that we plan to exit the facility by the end of October 2021.”
The office once boasted 1,300 employees. State Farm has been consolidating offices in California and now seems to be moving more services to Texas.
The operations center is located in Bakersfield’s largest office complex on Old River Road — now owned by a bankrupt oil company California Resources Corp, who has also announced layoffs in the county.
In related news, oil giant Basic Energy Services announced layoffs of around 800 in Kern County in the past few weeks.The company also known as C&J Well Service is in bankruptcy and is being targeted for a court backed acquisition by Berry Corp to takeover the Basic Energy business in California.
Tulare hires new City Manager
The City of Tulare has hired a new City Manager to replace the retiring Rob Hunt. Council this week selected Marc Mondell, former Assistant City Manager in Rocklin, California to take the post.
Sierra Club sues Visalia over change in ag mitigation policy
Less than a month after the City threw out their adopted Ag Mitigation Program (AMP), the Sierra Club has sued Visalia over the change. The brief was filed August 31 in Tulare County Superior Court.Included in their request — an injunction against implementation of the new City policy — before a full-on court battle takes place.
Home builders don’t like AMPs. Farm Bureau says they don’t need it. The backstory here is that the Visalia City Council has been watching the boom in residential construction- up 40% in the past year — and worries the city is running out of space to build new homes.
The way the city set up the AMP program, builders within the city’s Tier 1 boundary do not have to pay a ag mitigation fee. Now after almost 8 years since the adoption of the 2030 General Plan, Tier 1 has just 1444 acres out of 10,460 acres of residential land left — it is 86% developed. Development within Tiers II and III can only occur after certain building permit thresholds are met. In this case, the threshold is 5800 residential permits. We are close to spilling over into Tier II if not already there. And builders have already filed applications.
Even though the plan was adopted in 2014, no one has had to pay the AMP fee yet. But now their plan called for payments to start. So they changed the plan.
The Visalia City Council in early August opened the door to another 7500 acres that could be developed in both Tier II and later Tier III. That includes 1500 acres in the next threshold — Tier II. But before they opened the door — they threw out the Ag Mitigation fee that had been part of the General Plan, adopted in 2014.
Uncertain future
Without a challenge, Tier II land could soon be subdivided and parceled out — no waiting required. To make this policy change legal, the General Plan could be ”modified” the Visalia City Attorney advised the Council. California case law has changed since 2014, the City Attorney said.
Now a judge will decide and importantly — whether an injunction on new development in Tier II will be approved even before the case goes to trial.
Electric cars gain traction
The California New Car Dealers Association says combined hybrid and electric vehicle market share during the first quarter of 2021 exceeded 20%. That is about double the market share it was in 2017 as more buyers are electing electric cars or hybrids. To encourage more buyers, the energy commission says the state will need nearly 1.2 million public and shared chargers by 2030 to meet the fueling demands of the 7.5 million passenger plug-in electric vehicles (EVs) anticipated to be on California roads.
Trucks are next and the California Energy Commission expects 157,000 chargers will be required by 2030 to support 180,000 medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks and buses also anticipated.
