Kings River Water Association director Steve Haugen says runoff this season is likely to be the third driest in 125 years of record keeping. "We won’t know how it ranks for sure until the end of July with the chance it might be the driest ever," he notes.
“Our last wet year was 2019" and Pine Flat reservoir, on the Kings, built up a cushion of water supply that carried the farms in the old lakebed below last year. The cushion is gone after two dry years, he notes.
Haugen says Pine Flat Dam storage today is 379,000af compared to 758,00af this time last year. The reservoir holds up to million acre-feet.
Ditto up and down the south San Joaquin Valley- home of the richest ag region in the world. There are dams on every river, built by the Bureau of Reclamation or Corp of Engineers with plenty of local control of how the water is delivered to area farms.
From north to south each watershed is storing around half of what they held a year ago after two dry years.
Millerton storage, above Fresno, is at 266,000af compared to 443,000af on this date a year ago.The upper San Joaquin River watershed can hold as much as 1.1 million acre-ft has some 600,000 af in the upper reservoirs.
On the Kaweah, Terminus Dam holds just 64,000af compared to 129,000af in mid-June 2020.
On the Tule River, the Schafer Dam holds just 17,000af compared to 44,000af as of mid-June 2020. In the summer of 2019 the reservoir had over 90,000 acre-ft.The dam is being expanded, ready to hold more water when complete in 2024.
South of Porterville,Lake Isabella in Kern County stands at 83,809af compared to 215,00af this time last year.
Water shortages & heat reduce planned tomato acreage
In the wake of water shortages, food processors have reduced the tonnage of tomatoes they plan to buy from California farmers.
Contracted processing tomato acreage for the 2021 season stands at 231,000, down from the January forecast of 240,000. Fresno County remains the top county in contracted acreage, at 62,000. Production should reach 11.6 million tons of processing tomatoes, down from 12.1 million tons in the earlier survey. Report from California Processing Tomato Growers. Growers say “expected high temperatures in the coming months could have a significant impact."
Faraday Future says its first car will go into production next summer
LA-based Faraday Future (FF) announced Tuesday, June 15 that production would start by July 2022 at their leased assembly plant in Hanford.
The production start-up date had been announced earlier to be at the end of this year, but the latest release postponed it another six months. Delays in the launching of manufacturing of this high-end electric car have been the order of the day in the past, although local officials in Hanford remain believers.
This reporter had written that the company had yet to pull major permits at the old Pirelli Tire facility but news that an architect is on board now offers hope the remodel work will continue.
Irvine-based architecture firm Ware Malcomb has been hired to finalize the 1.1 million square foot building’s design and engineering for an automobile plant in Hanford, says a news release this week. The firm will finalize architectural planning, interior design and civil engineering for the Hanford manufacturing facility.
Faraday says the Hanford plant will produce 10,000 vehicles per year when it's up and running.
Faraday Future, which announced a $3.4 billion SPAC merger in January with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (PSAC), said last March a $100 million debt financing would allow it to begin production on the FF91 electric vehicle in Hanford. The merger is expected to be final next month.
“FF has already completed significant investment at our Hanford manufacturing facility, and with the additional funding from our merger with PSAC, we anticipate that the plant will be up and running in the near future,” said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, Global CEO of FF.
“Since its inception, FF has always been committed to offering state of the art technologies including software, internet, and artificial intelligence. This is what sets us apart from the competition, and what we will be focusing our efforts on once production is underway,” he added.
Faraday says it is currently preparing to merge with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. "The previously announced merger, expected to close in July 2021, will result in the combined company listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol “FFIE” after the closing. The I in "FFIE" represents Intelligent and Internet, and E represents Ecosystem and Electric. FF’s flagship electric vehicle (“EV”) – FF 91 – is planned to be launched within 12 months of the closing of the merger."
Pistachio outlook
Rabobank reports that since 2021 is an alternate bearing year for pistachios with production down, there will be less competition in international markets due to lower production as well in the Middle East. Add good demand from both international markets and at home and you get stronger prices, says the bank.
Fewer prisoners
The California Department of Finance expects Kings County to lose population in 2021 in part due to over 900 fewer prisoners being held in Avenal and Corcoran prisons. Avenal has over 700 fewer residents behind bars.
Jobless rate improves
The unemployment rate in Kings County was 9.2 percent in May 2021, down from a revised 10.1 percent in April 2021, and below the year-ago estimate of 14.9 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 7.5 percent for California and 5.5 percent for the nation during the same period. EDD says Kings County boasted 1500 more jobs than a year ago.
What's the point of dam if there is no rain water to hold
