Gabriel Archuleta was installed as Postmaster of Corcoran on Wednesday in a special ceremony. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy administered the Oath of Office to Archuleta, alongside 49 other Postmasters throughout California.
“It is a great honor to serve Corcoran as your new Postmaster. In my years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our Post Office serves as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.
“Under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s leadership and Delivering For America, the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, we are maintaining universal six-day mail delivery, stabilizing our workforce, and spurring innovation to meet the needs of our modern customers,” said Archuleta.