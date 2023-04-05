Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) has announced applications are now being accepted for multiple scholarships sponsored by FHCN’s Anita de la Vega Scholarship Fund.

Application forms are available now at fhcn.org/anitafund, and must be submitted before 5 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023.

This year’s scholarships are available to high school seniors, junior college students, and FHCN employees who have a background or family background in migrant or seasonal farm working, and who are currently pursuing a degree in health or community health. Applicants must have a history of involvement in community service, and a cumulative GPA of 2.50 or better at their current— or most recent — educational institution. First generation college students are preferred.

