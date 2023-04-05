Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) has announced applications are now being accepted for multiple scholarships sponsored by FHCN’s Anita de la Vega Scholarship Fund.
Application forms are available now at fhcn.org/anitafund, and must be submitted before 5 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023.
This year’s scholarships are available to high school seniors, junior college students, and FHCN employees who have a background or family background in migrant or seasonal farm working, and who are currently pursuing a degree in health or community health. Applicants must have a history of involvement in community service, and a cumulative GPA of 2.50 or better at their current— or most recent — educational institution. First generation college students are preferred.
Applications must be either hand-delivered or mailed to 305 E Center Ave, Visalia, CA 93291. Mailed applications that are postmarked after 5 p.m. on April 17th will not be accepted. Applicants who have questions about the scholarship application process are encouraged to send them to scholarships@fhcn.org.
High school seniors must be currently attending a public school in Tulare, Kings, or Fresno County. Junior college students must be currently attending — or planning to attend — College of the Sequoias, Fresno City College, Porterville College, West Hills College, or San Joaquin Valley College. FHCN employees must be currently employed within the network and must be in good standing.
Anita de la Vega served as a clinician in Tulare County for three decades. She was tenacious in her belief that practicing medicine in underserved communities was a privilege, and that it was a moral responsibility to advocate for those same people. Anita was heralded for her mentorship, work ethic, and commitment to community service, while always encouraging those around her to pursue higher education.
In 2009, FHCN established the Anita de la Vega Scholarship Fund to continue supporting Anita’s legacy, and we are proud to support ambitious students who strive to follow in Anita’s footsteps.
All scholarships are raised through employee and community donations.