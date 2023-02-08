One of the more unique shopping spaces downtown, Hanford Antique Emporium, is open seven days a week and carries a solid and vast inventory.

Hanford Antique Emporium is an 8,000-square-foot space that has been open since the 1990s and going strong ever since. The store is comprised of around 16 vendors that showcase their unique products to the public.

“We carry just about everything old to new,” Manager Nicole Vandecaveye said.

Tags

Recommended for you