One of the more unique shopping spaces downtown, Hanford Antique Emporium, is open seven days a week and carries a solid and vast inventory.
Hanford Antique Emporium is an 8,000-square-foot space that has been open since the 1990s and going strong ever since. The store is comprised of around 16 vendors that showcase their unique products to the public.
“We carry just about everything old to new,” Manager Nicole Vandecaveye said.
Products range from traditional art pieces to clothing, antiques, coins, various collectibles and even "mid-century modern items.”
“We actually have an old-fashioned candy shop in here,” she said.
The candy shop offers retro treats not normally found in stores.
Exemplifying the store's diversity, there are handmade goods and hand-sewn garments for sale. The handmade, DIY offerings lend to the emporium's old-fashioned appeal. There is also a vendor that carries a lot of toy collectibles.
Vandecaveye also notes that the store carries vintage clothing as well as LP’s, for those with tastes that lean toward the classic.
"We have a wide collection of music,” she said.
Art Deco and Victorian pieces are also present in the store.
In addition to the eclectic and diverse inventory of goods, there’s even a 5,000-square foot garden attached to the store, complete with both flora and fauna, including chickens that roam the garden area.
Vandecaveye describes the store as having a “nostalgic atmosphere" that reminds you of Grandma’s house.”
Vandecaveye feels we can use a little more of that "Grandma's House" vibe in society.
The Emporium's customers range from teens to seniors. She said she's glad that that young people have an interest in the antiques, saying that they're ”not in front of a video game" while they're in the store. She also said that coin collecting has become popular among the store's younger shoppers, noting that there is ”something for everyone.”
Vandecaveye said that downtown Hanford is a great location for the store, as the clientele is comprised of many military families from NAS Lemoore and they also get many visitors who are traveling through town.
Hanford Antique Emporium is located 108 E. Eighth Street in Hanford. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.