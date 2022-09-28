Mark Peters.jpg

Mark Peters

The San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing Alliance (SJVMA) and the Fresno Business Council (FBC) are proud to announce the seventh annual “Valley Made” Manufacturing Summit featuring keynote speaker Mark Peters, CEO of Butterball Farms, Inc. and Founder of The SOURCE.

More than 1,000 manufacturing industry attendees are expected to participate in the event to be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Fresno Convention Center Exhibit Hall.

Registration is now open for exhibitors and attendees at www.sjvma.org/summit. Also, sponsorships are still available by contacting Tara Kaitfors via email (tkaitfors@sjvma.org) or calling 559.917.8859.

