The San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing Alliance (SJVMA) and the Fresno Business Council (FBC) are proud to announce the seventh annual “Valley Made” Manufacturing Summit featuring keynote speaker Mark Peters, CEO of Butterball Farms, Inc. and Founder of The SOURCE.
More than 1,000 manufacturing industry attendees are expected to participate in the event to be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Fresno Convention Center Exhibit Hall.
Registration is now open for exhibitors and attendees at www.sjvma.org/summit. Also, sponsorships are still available by contacting Tara Kaitfors via email (tkaitfors@sjvma.org) or calling 559.917.8859.
The “Valley Made” Manufacturing Summit is designed as a workshop and resource expo to celebrate the Valley’s history of innovation in manufacturing while providing resources and networking opportunities that continue to build a well-trained, outstanding workforce. This year’s Summit theme — “The Power of Unity” — will showcase the multilayered collaboration of manufacturers, educators, government and industry providers to grow the San Joaquin Valley’s $19.3 billion manufacturing industry – especially as new Federal funds are being directed to the Valley at unprecedented levels to expand and elevate the workforce and advance the manufacturing industry.
At its core, the Summit promotes cross-sector collaboration aimed at creating a globally-competitive environment for the Valley’s manufacturing industry. After six years, the Summit has maintained continual growth yet the focus remains the same — building a future where Valley manufacturing thrives through innovative collaboration, engagement, and creating a culture that cultivates workers that are higher skilled and better educated.
“At the SJVMA our goal is to provide manufacturers with the needed resources and connections to attract and retain the next generation workforce to continue on a path of growth for the industry and region,” said Liz McIlvaine, Chair of the Board for the San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing Alliance and President & CEO of Total Concept Enterprises. “SJVMA brings a synergy that serves not only manufacturing but service providers and the region as a whole. We are eager to bring everyone together again to network, share best practices, learn and gain valuable insights about the future of manufacturing in our Valley. We are also proud to have such an incredible mind as our keynote speaker, Mark Peters, whose keynote address titled ‘From Ignorance to Insight to Impact’ will be impactful and eye-opening.”
Mark Peters is the CEO of Butterball Farms, Inc. The second-generation family business, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is America’s leading producer of culinary butter and margarine and creates custom butter flavors for some of America’s biggest brands. Peters began as a factory worker in his father’s company at the age of 12: an experience that taught him first-hand about the challenges that frontline workers face. At 30, he took over the company determined to lead a financially successful business that would also enrich the lives of its workers.
In 2003, he organized a pioneering group of CEOs and community leaders to found The SOURCE, a not-for-profit organization that has helped hundreds of workers navigate personal challenges that were interfering with their jobs and delivered an average of a 200 percent annual return on investment to its partner organizations. In 2020, Peters published his first book "The SOURCE: Using the Power of Collaboration to Stabilize Your Workforce and Impact Your Community" highlighting his journey from concept to creation of The Source. This West Michigan-based model has been replicated in nearly 10 states, and Peters is currently expanding its mission to help frontline workers not only maintain their jobs but progress into better positions within or across partner companies.
Recognized by numerous companies from Ernst & Young to McDonald’s for his leadership, Peters is an engaging speaker and storyteller who has addressed TED-x and other audiences. In his keynote address, “From Ignorance to Insight to Impact,” he will invite attendees to consider how they might use learnings from The SOURCE to positively impact their community.
“My desire is to share what I’ve learned in a way that inspires Summit attendees to take action that will have a positive impact on the world and their community,” said Mark Peters, CEO of Butterball Farms, Inc. and Founder of The SOURCE.
The SJVMA’s membership is made up of over 1,450 members in education, government, non-profit and industry suppliers, along with nearly 450 small and mid-sized durable and non-durable goods manufacturers. The San Joaquin Valley’s manufacturing industry is responsible for over $19.3 billion of the Valley’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs more than 115,000 people. Nationally, the manufacturing industry is responsible for $2.77 trillion in GDP. It is estimated that over the next decade, almost 3.8 million U.S. manufacturing jobs will need to be filled due to expected retirements from older workers. SJVMA members benefit from an array of valuable industry resources, networking and relative best-practice roundtables – keeping members informed, connected, more efficient and more competitive.
