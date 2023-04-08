'An issue of national food security': Historic flooding leaves agricutlure industry reeling

George Wilgenburg, who operates a dairy between Hanford and Corcoran, had to move nearly 7,000 animals, 200 loads of hay and most of his grain inventory within a span of three days last month.
In addition, 3,000 acres of wheat on his property were “completely submerged,” he said, adding that the crop would be a “complete loss.”
The damage occurred when a levee breached in several places about three miles away from his facility and flooded the area as a result of this year's unprecedented storms and record-breaking rain and snowfall.
Wilgenburg was one of several farmers who shared their stories at a March 31 event at the Cowlifornia Dairy Farm in Hanford.
“The amount of water that is flowing down these rivers and creeks and canals has been devastating and has created huge problems for a lot of our guys and that’s going to be an issue … of national security,” Congressman David Valadao said at the event.
Valadao toured the farm, taking in flood damage while also speaking publicly and privately with local farmers and dairymen whose businesses have been decimated.
And with all eyes looking toward the inevitable melting of the Sierra snowpack in coming months, Valadao called on federal and state governments to supply aid and advocated for improved infrastructure to prevent future flooding.
While the current damage is apparent and immense, it’s still too soon to tally damages caused by the floods, Valadao said.
“We’re still calculating the amount of damage done to crops. It’s going to take a period of time,” Valadao said, adding that just the action of relocating cows will affect their production for up to a year.
'It's not easy'
As a result of the damage to his property, Wilgenburg has laid off nine of his employees, he said, visibly emotional.
“It’s not easy,” he said. “We just don’t have the work. We’re hoping to get them back as soon as possible.”
The dairyman said that the breached levees had not been repaired as of March 31 and water was continuing to flow out of them.
“The breaches remain unrepaired and water continues to flow in our direction,” Wilgenburg said. “Unless something is done, this is not going to be over for us. We need to prevent a situation like this from happening again.”
Dusty Ference, executive director of the Kings County Farm Bureau, echoed that sentiment in a conversation with the Sentinel on Monday, saying it’s too soon to tell how the floods will impact not only growers but consumers.
“We won’t know the impacts on some of our tree fruit and nut crops for several weeks or months to come. It’s difficult to get our head around the overall expected impacts because we’re so early on in this and because crops will be affected differently based on when they were flooded,” Ference said. “Only time will tell when consumers will feel the impacts of this.”
Impacts into the summer
Not only has rain flooded fields and farmland, but road closures are a common sight around Kings County due to high water levels. At one point, flood waters submerged the railroad parallel to Highway 198 near Cowlifornia Dairy Farm, ag workers said.
The potential damage to travel infrastructure could impact the agriculture industry into the summer.
“We’ve got to feed livestock, so we’ve got to bring feed in but dairies have to get milk off the dairy also, so you’ve got to consider that — and who knows what the flooding conditions will look like come harvest time when we’ve got to get the crops out of these fields and to market,” Ference said.
The inability to get food out of the Valley would have huge impacts felt across the country and the world, according to Pete Kappelman, Land O’Lakes senior vice president of member and government relations, who spoke on March 31.
“This is an issue of national and global food security,” said Kappelman. “You can’t have these types of emergencies happening when we have the opportunity to prevent them going forward.”
Officials with the Kings River Water Association confirmed Tuesday that 16 of 21 high-country snowpack locations surveyed have reached highest-ever readings, with another five locations reaching record-setting snow depths.
The April 1 surveys found watershed snow depths averaging 183.3 inches, compared with a historical average of 68 inches. Water content averaged 73.7 inches among the 22 courses measured, and 263.3% of average overall. A year ago on April 1, the watershed snowpack averaged 29 inches in depth, according to the report.
Assistant Kings River Watermaster Matt Meadows reported the watershed’s greatest snow depth — 233 inches — was measured at Rattlesnake Creek, at an elevation of 9,900 feet above the river’s North Fork.
Further damage averted
Dairyman Joe Mendes spoke March 31 of the “swift” action taken by the farming community to avert further damage.
The Lakeland Canal’s rushing water posed a threat of further flooding to the Corcoran Irrigation District and communities south of Hanford, and local efforts involved the building of an impromptu ditch to cut off the rushing water and divert it west to Cross Creek.
The 600-foot cut was dug out over the course of two days starting on March 19.
Near Mendes’ ranch, an additional 1,800-foot long, nine-foot tall structure was built to detain flood waters.
Ference said it's such infrastructure work — on a much larger scale — that will help prevent future damage.
"Storage is always a good idea. I suspect we'll see people make an argument for increased storage behind Pine Flat Dam," he said. "There should be an argument for funding and building more groundwater recharge basins on the Valley floor. Infrastructure is the answer, it's just a matter of where it should go and how it should be built."
'Once in a hundred years'
Ference said that he has heard the amount of water dumped on the Sierra and the Valley described as a "once in a hundred years flood" as well as "biblical" in nature.
Currently, the California Department of Water Resources' forecast predicts the Kings River will have some 3.1 million acre-feet of runoff during the peak April-through-July period, but that it could be as great as 3.6 million acre-feet. That water will pass through Pine Flat Reservoir, located in the foothills about 34 miles northeast of Fresno.
According to the water authority, that flood control and irrigation water storage facility has 1 million acre-feet of capacity and about 300,000 acre-feet of available storage.
“As that snow starts to melt, these rivers and canals that are flowing behind us are going to get, potentially, worse. We’ve got communities that are on the verge of flooding as we speak, so we’ve got to be as prepared as we possibly can,” Valadao said.
The Congressman recommended reporting any damage to agriculture and personal property to county supervisors, to ensure an accurate ongoing tally of damages.
“It’s going to be a long, hard year for the agriculture industry in Kings County and that’s going to trickle down to other folks in the community, so we need to stand together and prop each other up during this time,” Ference said.