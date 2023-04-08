 Skip to main content
'An issue of national food security': Historic flooding leaves agricutlure industry reeling

George Wilgenburg, who operates a dairy between Hanford and Corcoran, had to move nearly 7,000 animals, 200 loads of hay and most of his grain inventory within a span of three days last month.

In addition, 3,000 acres of wheat on his property were “completely submerged,” he said, adding that the crop would be a “complete loss.”

The damage occurred when a levee breached in several places about three miles away from his facility and flooded the area as a result of this year's unprecedented storms and record-breaking rain and snowfall.

Congressman David Valadao speaks with local farmers and dairymen at a spot south of Highway 198, where waters were diverted into Cross Creek to avert further flooding damage in Corcoran. 
Water floods farmland north of Cowlifornia Dairy Farm in this March 31 photo. Railroad tracks can be seen just feet above the water. 
Local ag workers diverted waters headed toward Corcoran into Cross Creek in Hanford. The cross cut seen here was built over the span of two days. 
Congressman David Valadao speaks about recent flood damage near a flooded area of Grangeville Boulevard March 31.
A portion of Grangeville Boulevard in Hanford is closed due to flooding as of March 31. 

