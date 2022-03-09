The bad news is that the Kings River watershed is just 68% of normal for this date and melting fast. The good new is that the King River Water Association will now use the highly accurate Airborne Snow Observatory (ASO), an aerial snow monitoring tool that provides precise measurements of depth for every square foot of snow within the watershed. Combined with the conventional surveys, ASO provides a complete and near perfect picture of snow water content that is robust against climate change.
The first of this season’s ASO flights over a portion of the Kings River watershed took place March 2. ASO-gathered data will be combined with this week’s March 1 on-the-ground snow surveys. This winter’s continued drought conditions unfortunately have continued to be reflected in the latest snow survey findings, the Kings River Water Association announced this month.
The 23 remote Kings watershed courses measured showed average snowpack water content of 15.4 inches, 68% of the normal to date or 55% of April 1, the date upon which Sierra snow conditions typically peak. Snow depths are averaging 40.2 inches. KRWA and Pacific Gas and Electric Company staff took the surveys.Southern and eastern mountainsides looked melted out, KRWA Assistant Watermaster Matt Meadows said.
“That is an indication of less coverage than typical for this time of year despite the numbers indicated on the snow survey. ASO is an addition to our existing snow survey and snow sensor programs,” said Kings River Watermaster Steve Haugen. “What it does is greatly improve accuracy and our knowledge. This information gives water managers the most accurate data available to analyze how much water will reach Pine Flat Reservoir and when, allowing the optimization of the various demands for precious water supplies.”
ASO technology was developed at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory. LiDAR is similar to radar but relies on near-infrared light to measure the distance of objects. Because the measurements are being taken continuously overhead through a wide geographic area, ASO is like putting a snow depth sensor in every square foot of snow in the mountains.
"ASO provides invaluable information that is not otherwise available, most importantly information about the rate of melt that provides a real opportunity to optimize reservoir operations for water supply, flood control, and instream requirements,” Haugen says.
Sales tax increase heading for ballot
The Board of Supervisors has set June 7 for a ballot initiative to add an 0.5% to the current tax rates in the county to bolster firefighters in the county. With an estimated $11.7 million in revenue from the tax the initiative would use 60% to add staff for fire fighting positions. Another 20% would go to emergency response infrastructure and the last 20% would be used for fire fighting equipment,vehicles and facilities. The department covers 1,400 miles with 10 stations and a crew of 88. The firefighters say they are understaffed and face increasing demand due to climate change. Calls for service numbered 5,100 last year. Currently there are just three firefighters per station.The initiative qualified for the ballot after proponents turned in about 4,400 signatures in late February. The measure requires a simple majority to pass.
Voter Choice Act seeks to boost turnout
Looking to boost low turnout for elections in Kings County, the Board of Supervisors is promising to take steps to increase voter participation. Just 50% of registered voters took time to vote this past year. A Kings County Grand Jury report recently highlighted the issue. This week the Board approved a plan to implement the Voter’s Choice Act that would include offering more choices to voters on where and when they vote, adding additional days to vote.
The elections department would also seek funds to add more up to date equipment that could quickly verify a voter signature for example. Under the plan voters could visit any center in the county rather than a particular precinct. Starting 28 days before election day there would be at least one drop-off site for every 15,000 registered voters.
Milk consumption down again in California
Californians continue to drink less milk, says a recent USDA report. Local dairymen and suppliers in the nation’s top milk county are paying attention.
Fluid milk sales in California posted another year-over-year decline in 2021. Disposition of fluid milk products — deliveries of packaged Class I products to retail, institutional, or wholesale outlets — in Federal Order 51 declined by 4.6 percent on a daily average basis from 2020. Reduced fat milk suffered the largest decline from 2020, decreasing 8 percent on a daily average basis.
Beginning in 2010, total fluid milk sales started declining, and if current trends persist, fluid milk utilization in California will decrease by an estimated 23% between 2020 and 2030.
A California Dairy Quota Research paper in 2019 writes, “While there are many factors that are contributing to the decline in fluid milk consumption, including shifting household demographics, longer working hours, and consumer trends away from breakfast cereals, the most important factor was the increased competition from other beverages.”
If there is bad news in the milk aisles, the butter and cheese grocery shelves are working overtime. The report says, “While fluid milk sales are declining, we forecast consumption of other dairy products in California will continue to trend upward with total consumption of cheese increasing by 29% between 2020 and 2030, butter by 15%, and yogurt by 5%."
If the demand for a glass of milk is declining, local cheese companies — one French-owned and the other Canadian, are investing in major expansion of their production plants in Tulare. Meanwhile there are only small boutique fluid milk processors using local fluid milk.
Tom Barcellos, a 35-year dairy operator in Tulare County, says the industry has been fighting “the plant-based commentary” for years with limited success.
"Whatever it's made of — they still call it milk” he shrugs.
Even with less fluid milk sales, dairymen in California are enjoying “a great milk price" right now even though all the input costs are up as well. Barcellos ships milk to Land O Lakes in Tulare and the co-op “recently sent profits back to the producers” and is doing well.
Stratford getting $4.2 million commercial center
The rural Kings County community of Stratford was recently featured in the LA Times highlighting a town fighting to stay viable with the impact of the drought overhanging its residents.Once the home to more than 15 businesses there is little new growth happening. But now a Clovis developer is building a new highway commercial center on the SW corner of Highway 41 and Laurel. This was once the location of a well known old fashion drive-in and gas station across the road from the community ’s main streets. Jay Virk says he took over a failed project launched in 2007 that never moved forward. Now a 5,000sf convenience store and gas station is under construction with a 1,200sf fast food drive-thru expected in the next phase. The store should be open this May, he adds
Ribbon cutting for Slate Solar project
Slate Solar and storage project will hold a ribbon cutting Tuesday, March 15 along the Avenal Cutoff.The event will be hosted by Goldman Sachs Renewable Power, the project owner. Recurrent Energy, the project developer will be in attendance, as well as the project’s customers, who are all CA-based organizations: Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), Central Coast Community Energy (3CE), Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE), Stanford University and the Power and Water Resources Pooling Authority (PWRPA).The 390 MWdc solar plus 561 MWh storage project is one of California’s largest integrated solar and energy storage projects.