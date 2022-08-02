Adventurers with autism and their families have even more choices when traveling in California. Visit Visalia has announced that two additional Visalia hotels and three more local attractions have been designated as Certified Autism Centers (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Now with a total of five hotels and multiple family-friendly attractions trained and certified, visitors with autism can choose from a selection of tourism businesses that have achieved the designation.
The newly-added Certified Autism Centers are:
- The 256-room full-service Wyndham Visalia Hotel with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, on-site restaurant and adjacent to the 40-acre Plaza Park recreation area.
- The 100-room Lamp Liter Inn, with beautiful gardens and on-site restaurant.
- Visalia Adventure Park and Sequoia Springs water slides offer 7 acres of food, fun and excitement for the whole family.
- ImagineU Children’s Museum gives children the wonder of imagination through child-centered exhibits that focus on agriculture, science, and art.
- Arts Visalia, a community arts center that offers an exhibition gallery and a wide range of arts classes for budding and established artists of all ages.
“We are so excited for travelers to have the ability to choose just the right hotel and attractions for their family from our growing list of Certified Autism Centers,” said John Oneto, board chair of Visit Visalia. “What started as a grass roots program to have one or two of our local hotels become CACs, has grown into a citywide initiative embraced by our community of tourism-based businesses.”
Visit Visalia is working with IBCCES, a global leader in online training and certification programs, to provide training to these partner businesses. The tools given and the knowledge gained enable these teams to provide better service and experiences to all our visitors. IBCCES created AutismTravel.com to serve as a free resource for families looking for trained and certified travel and recreation options. Each organization listed on the site, like Visit Visalia, has met the Certified Autism Center (CAC) requirements.
Certified local businesses can support visitors with autism with special accommodations, when possible, that may include assistance with or expedited check in upon request, separate and quiet dining area, sensory backpacks for use during stay, and other property specific accommodations.
Visalia is also now a stop along an autism-friendly road trip that spans California. We have partnered with attractions that are Certified Autism Centers to create the exciting road trip on a route that includes stops at Sesame Place San Diego, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Santa Barbara Zoo, GRAMMY Museum and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord, all leaders in the accessible travel space. The Autism-Friendly California Road Trip is highlighted in the annual 2022 Visit California Road Trips Guide that launched July 15, 2022.
Visit Visalia has prioritized accessibility and inclusion. Travelers with sensory disabilities like autism are encouraged to use the tools on our website to plan a trip to our city and the nearby Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks. A complete list of CACs, Visit Visalia Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program participants, links to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks accessibility video series and accessibility visitors guide, and much more are available at: https://www.visitvisalia.com/accessible-travel.
Visalia is known for having the famous Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks in its backyard, but natural charm, welcoming locals and abundance of experiences are why this Central California city is much more than a gateway to the great outdoors. Along with great outdoor experiences, Visalia’s local food scene, from thriving food truck culture to fine dining, offers foodie lovers even more to explore. We look forward to greeting all travelers.