Adventurers with autism and their families have even more choices when traveling in California. Visit Visalia has announced that two additional Visalia hotels and three more local attractions have been designated as Certified Autism Centers (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Now with a total of five hotels and multiple family-friendly attractions trained and certified, visitors with autism can choose from a selection of tourism businesses that have achieved the designation.

The newly-added Certified Autism Centers are:

  • The 256-room full-service Wyndham Visalia Hotel with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, on-site restaurant and adjacent to the 40-acre Plaza Park recreation area.
  • The 100-room Lamp Liter Inn, with beautiful gardens and on-site restaurant.
  • Visalia Adventure Park and Sequoia Springs water slides offer 7 acres of food, fun and excitement for the whole family.
  • ImagineU Children’s Museum gives children the wonder of imagination through child-centered exhibits that focus on agriculture, science, and art.
  • Arts Visalia, a community arts center that offers an exhibition gallery and a wide range of arts classes for budding and established artists of all ages.

