Joining together two of the Valley’s largest healthcare providers, Adventist Health in the Central Valley and Valley Children’s Healthcare launched a program in 2018 to provide a seamless transition of services to children with complex conditions who have aged out of pediatric care. Now, they’re looking to expand that footprint.
The Complex Care Clinic at Adventist Health offers the Valley’s sickest 1% of patients a safe place to go. Those patients include those with neurological conditions, genetic disorders and complex chronic conditions that require specialty care. Through the program, pediatric specialists at Valley Children’s share their patients’ medical records with Adventist Health providers as they transition from pediatric care to adult care. Pediatricians also take part in multidisciplinary meetings with Adventist Health physicians to discuss the patient’s care before they see their new doctor.
“Our two organizations are here for the Valley, and we both have deeply-felt missions for the people here in the Central Valley,” said Dr. Patrick Burke, MD, Valley Children’s Healthcare medical director for adult care and transition. “When you have that kind of focus and that kind of mission, you take steps to go the extra mile and to bring people the best and not accept anything else, and that’s what this program is all about.”