Highlighting its nationally-recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Adventist Health Reedley was named a Top Teaching Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group recently, according to a release from the hospital.
The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality, the release stated.
“More than just an award, the Leapfrog Top Hospital honor is a testament to the dedication our associates, clinicians and providers pour into their work every day to ensure that we consistently deliver the high-quality care our community deserves,” said Adventist Health Central Valley President Andrea Kofl. “I’m grateful to our team for the work they’ve done to help our community hospital achieve this impressive distinction.”
Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, Adventist Health Reedley received a Top Teaching distinction. A total of 115 top hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including:
- 12 Top Children’s
- 32 Top General
- 13 Top Rural
- 58 Top Teaching
The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.
“We are honored to recognize Adventist Health Reedley as a Top Hospital this year,” said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Adventist Health Reedley has demonstrated that they truly put patients first. We congratulate the board, staff, and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible.”
To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety and achieve top performance in its category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2022 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.