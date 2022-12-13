Highlighting its nationally-recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Adventist Health Reedley was named a Top Teaching Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group recently, according to a release from the hospital. 

The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality, the release stated. 

“More than just an award, the Leapfrog Top Hospital honor is a testament to the dedication our associates, clinicians and providers pour into their work every day to ensure that we consistently deliver the high-quality care our community deserves,” said Adventist Health Central Valley President Andrea Kofl. “I’m grateful to our team for the work they’ve done to help our community hospital achieve this impressive distinction.”

