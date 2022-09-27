In an effort to increase healthcare access throughout the Central Valley, Adventist Health unveiled Tuesday a mobile health unit that will provide primary care services throughout the region.

The mobile unit, for which a ribbon cutting was held at Adventist Health Hanford Tuesday morning, offers a wide range of services, including school and sports physicals, vaccines, health screenings, preventive health visits and dental care.

“For many of our community members who face transportation barriers, getting to the doctor’s office isn’t always easy,” said Dr. Raul Ayala, Adventist Health Hanford’s Ambulatory Medical Officer. “This new mobile health unit allows us to meet our community where they are and it would not have been possible without the help of our wonderful community partners.”

